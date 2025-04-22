“Peñón de Guacalillo remains open without restrictions; accidents are isolated,” says the mayor of Garabito. Despite the accident that occurred last Saturday, when a couple lost their lives after falling from Peñón de Guacalillo, the site remains open and without restrictions.

According to the mayor of Garabito, Francisco González, there are no similar incidents at the site in the more than 50 years that this spot has been a tourist destination.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before. What happened was a completely isolated incident, resulting from the responsibility of a person who was causing trouble from early in the morning until the events we are aware of occurred,” the mayor said.

Following the incident, the Municipality, together with the Public Force, activated patrols in the area to ensure order and the safety of visitors. “This is a quiet place where people arrive with family or friends, park their cars, watch the sunset, and then leave. After what happened, we tried to calm the person down for hours; when he said he was going to sleep, the police left, and then the disaster struck,” he added.

Improvements on the way

Although the site remains open, the Municipality had already identified risks in the area several months ago and is working on a project to improve security. “We have been in charge for 11 months, and we were aware of the condition of the area. We had already discussed the issue and have a drafted project,” González indicated.

The planned works include:

The construction of a safety railing, which will be located at least 10 meters away from the edge, where there is also a steep slope.

An accessible pedestrian path for seniors and people with disabilities.

A parking area to regulate vehicle access.

A very good opportunity

“This is a very good opportunity to take advantage of the tourist attraction and improve the economic conditions of the entire community,” the mayor added. González estimated that the budget could be finalized in the coming months and that, once approved, the works would be completed in four to five more months. The investment is estimated to be around ¢100 million.

“These are low-impact projects, so their development will be rapid. We hope to have everything ready by November, just before the peak season,” he noted. Guacalillo Rock is located in Bajamar and is one of the canton’s most visited attractions, especially on weekends, due to its ocean views.

