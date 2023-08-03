Pedregal Will Host the International Book Fair of Costa Rica

The Pedregal Events Center will host the 22nd edition of the International Book Fair, which will take place from August 26th to September 3rd, 2023. The Costa Rican Book Chamber -organizer of the fair- announced last Monday that there will be 100 stands of bookstores, publishing houses, national and international authors and publishers.

In addition, there will be a pavilion dedicated to comics with more than 30 national artists, including comic creators, illustrators and geeky craftsmen. There will also be special guests from Mexico, such as the illustrator SarekiLópez from Editorial Cómictlan. There will be workshops on comics, short stories and novels.

Special guests

But also in this 22nd edition of the fair will be the Peruvian Jaime Bayly. He is a television presenter (his program airs at night on Multimedios) and a writer. Here he will present the latest book of his called ‘The Geniuses’. Bayly will be on August 26th and 27th, 2023.

Another special guest will be the Brazilian artist ÁlexMarzzo who will offer two shows for children. He will use literature, music and dance “to stimulate the imagination and creativity”.

The fair will be dedicated to the National University in the framework of the 50th anniversary of its foundation, and the Municipality of San José in the Bicentennial of the capital. Also for its designation as Ibero-American Capital of Cultures 2023.

Additional details: fair is ‘pet friendly’ and free

Alexandra Meléndez, president of the Costa Rican Book Chamber, announced a series of activities and novelties that this fair will have:

• The office hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. On September 3rd, it will close at 5 p.m.

• Admission will be free. Parking, however, has a cost of ¢4,000 -it is managed by Pedregal.

• There will be train service for Saturday August 26th and Sunday September 3rd will be departure from the Pacific at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., return at 12 noon and 4 p.m. with stops in Pavas and La Sabana.

• Visitors can also take buses that leave from San José (they will leave every 10 minutes near the La Merced church) and from Heredia, which will leave every 15 minutes from Los Angeles park.

• The access of pets will be allowed

• The activity will have facilities for people with disabilities.

Johnny Araya, Josefino mayor, announced on this day the return to the market of the municipal publishing house De la Boca del Monte, which some time ago released 4 books dedicated to San José and its history. The capital’s municipality will have a stand at the fair to publicize the offer of this publisher.