    Updated:

    Pedregal Costa Rica: An Option for the Whole Family

    Fair, cultural activities and bulls on the fairgrounds

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Pedregal festivities are presented as an economical option with all the necessary safety conditions for the enjoyment of Costa Ricans. With ¢15,000 an adult can enjoy the bulls, special activities in the ring, food and an alcoholic drink.

    For their part, children can buy a special pass for ¢6,000, which is enough to ride all the rides they want, as many times as they want. To this you would have to add ¢5,000 for parking if you travel by car. This parking is for as long as the person needs it, so someone can arrive at 1 p.m. and check out late at night at no additional cost. The Pedregal festivities began on December 25 and will last until January 7. These are held at the Pedregal fairgrounds in San Antonio de Belén, Heredia.

     Bulls and more

    The ring is the center of attention of the fairground. In addition to the popular Tico bullfights, bull riding tournaments, horse festivals and band parades, among other activities, they take place there.

    Every night there is a different special activity organized by an event production company. The price of tickets for the 3 p.m. bullfights It is ¢8,000 for adults, in the stalls the price rises to ¢10,000. Children pay ¢6,000.

    As for the price of the night, the ring charges ¢10,000 for general admission and ¢12,000 for the audience. All of these bullfights have special activities and a different production every night.

     Mechanical games: as many times as you want

     For ¢6,000, visitors can ride all the rides as many times as they like without any type of limitation. There are mechanical games for all tastes and ages. From the carousels for the little ones to the Ranger and the pirate ship, which offer stronger emotions.

    Food Diversity

    When it comes to food, visitors have many options. From the traditional food on duty: chopsuey, Cantonese rice and carnitas at prices ranging from ¢3,500 to rice and beans at ¢5,000, potatoes (from ¢4,000 to ¢5,000), hamburgers at ¢4,500 and pinchos at ¢1,500.

    Other options range from pizza to Venezuelan arepas and hot dogs. If you want something sweet you can find churros for ¢2,000 a bag or stuffed ones for ¢1,500 and candied apples for ¢1,500, among other desserts.

    If we talk about drinks, soft drinks and natural drinks cost an average of ¢1,500. As for alcoholic drinks, shots are priced at ¢1,000 and beers range from ¢1,500 to ¢2,000.

    Safety at the fairgrounds

    Roberto Camacho, organizer of the festivities, told DIARIO EXTRA that “one of the differentiating factors of these festivities is that to enter people have to go through three security checkpoints, so those who enter the fairgrounds can have complete peace of mind.” ”.

    Being in a private venue, the vehicles also have the same security that people have within the fairgrounds. No one is allowed to enter with any type of weapon or blunt object.

    For those who do not wish to use their vehicles, there are buses less than 500 meters from the field that go to the capitals of San José, Alajuela and Heredia. With all this, the Pedregal festivals aim to become a space for entertainment.

