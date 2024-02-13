More
    Search
    Featured Event
    Updated:

    Participate in National Medical Tourism Forum: Trends and Opportunities in Costa Rica as a Leader in the Sector

    Activity will take place on February 29

    By TCRN STAFF
    12
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    If you are interested in learning more about the future of this growing industry and how Costa Rica can consolidate its leadership, the National Medical Tourism Forum – Medical Travel Summit is the event for you.It is organized by the Costa Rican Chamber of Health and will take place on February 29 at the Crowne Plaza Corobici Hotel, from 8:00 to 11:00 am.

    In addition to analyzing trends, keys to success and challenges at the country level, it will be the meeting point for leaders in the sector, who will share their experiences and projections for Costa Rica.

    Open to all sectors

    The invitation is open to companies and health professionals, government entities, hotels, tour operators, real estate agents, academic entities, and suppliers interested in offering their goods or services for the development of medical tourism.

    One of the great leaders in the sector worldwide

    “Costa Rica is considered one of the great leaders in the sector worldwide. Since the 70s it has begun to promote itself as a destination for international patients, allowing it to develop an experience and competence that is unique in the world. The Forum wants to be an opportunity to accompany companies in the sector that want to get involved in this economic activity in the development of effective international promotion strategies and creation of comprehensive packages for international patients or medical tourists,” said Massimo Manzi, executive director of the Costa Rican Chamber of Health.

    The forum will also serve as a platform to exchange knowledge among interested actors, promote productive chains and network with decision makers.Success stories, buyers of medical tourism, international marketing of medical and dental services, as well as public policies for the promotion and promotion of health tourism services, will be other topics of conversation.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceBrenda Camarillo
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    The Fun of Carnival in Costa Rica
    Next article
    5 Opportunities for Improvement inCosta Rican Education this 2024
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleCarlos Silva -

    ❤️ ❤️Love Is The Language of The Soul. On Valentine’s Day Discover The Color of Love❤️ ❤️

    Today I invite you to examine yourself and discover what color is the love you feel for that person you have become your partner, or for your family and friends?
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »