    Panama’s Aeronautical Authority Prohibits Operation in the Country of all Boeing 737 MAX9

    Copa has suspended the operations of 21 Boeing 737 MAX9 aircraft since January 6.

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Civil Aeronautics Authority (AAC) of Panama reported this Thursday that it temporarily prohibited all operations of Boeing 737 MAX9 aircraft in the country, whose flag airline, Copa Airlines, has 29.

    Until they are safe

    The announcement by the aeronautical authority comes one day after the United States Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, ordered the immobilization of all Boeing 737 Max 9 “until they are safe”, after the accident of a plane of this model of the Alaska Airlines company, which last Friday lost part of the fuselage in mid-flight.

    No specific date

    “There is no specific date” for when these devices will return to the skies, Buttigieg said on Wednesday, while this Thursday the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the opening of an investigation into Boeing for the Alaska Airlines incident. , which left no victims.

    In its resolution, dated January 8 and signed on January 10, the Panamanian AAC indicates that the FAA “notified the global emergency, after an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 (MAX) plane suffered the detachment of one of the emergency exit doors” on January 5.

    It specifies the 21 serial numbers of the Boeing 737-9 (MAX) that cannot operate in the country. He indicated that Copa “owns 29 aircraft, of which 21 have the ‘Mid cabin door plug’ option”, which has been vetoed for operation in Panama.

    The AAC “initiated inspections on January 7, 2024 to verify the records and inspections that the Copa company is carrying out and is following up on the latest actions requested by the FAA and by the manufacturer to comply with the actions that lift the ban” , says the official statement.

    Copa has suspended the operations of 21 Boeing 737 MAX9 aircraft since January 6, and last Tuesday said that the measure would continue “while the authorities and the manufacturer define the inspection instructions necessary for the evaluation and return to operation safely and reliability of said aircraft.

    Last Saturday, the United States FAA ordered the “temporary immobilization” of some 171 Boeing 737 MAX9 aircraft operated in that and other countries to undergo review, after the Alaska Airlines incident. “The required inspections will last between four and eight hours per aircraft,” the FAA said Saturday.

    According to data from the specialized aviation analysis company Cirium cited by the media, there are 215 MAX9 aircraft in service worldwide. Since 2015, Copa Airlines has ordered 86 737 MAX aircraft from Boeing, as part of a plan to modernize its fleet, according to official information.

