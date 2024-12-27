More
    Search
    Local News
    Updated:

    Owners of Luxury Homes in Costa Rica Have Time to Pay the Solidarity Tax Until January 15th

    The declaration applies to homes that exceed ȼ145 million

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    People who own luxury homes whose value exceeds ȼ145 million must file their solidarity tax return and pay this tax between January 1 and 15. All properties exceeding this minimum value must pay the tax and, in doing so, include the full value of the property.

    In the case of condominiums, to determine whether they are subject to this tax, the value of the common areas must also be considered, distributed proportionally among all the dwellings of the condominium.

    Beginning of a new period in 2025

    This declaration, which is made every three years, marks the beginning of a new period in 2025 and will be in force until 2027. During this cycle, there will be changes in the reference data of 10 cantons.

    The Ministry of Finance has not yet published the value of taxable properties for 2025, but it is expected to do so before January 1, since this update is annual and coincides with the beginning of the declaration period.

    Some cantons, such as Aserrí, Alajuelita, Poás, Barva, Santa Bárbara, San Isidro, San Pablo, Monteverde, Pococí and Guácimo, will present modifications in the Maps and the Matrices of Values by Homogeneous Zones, tools used to calculate the taxable value of land. Failure to declare the solidarity tax before January 15 may generate fines in excess of ȼ230 thousand, in addition to accrued interest.

    Paid directly in ATV site or virtual platform

    “It is important for owners to know that the declaration and payment are made every three years, and must reflect the variations that have occurred in the characteristics of the property,” emphasized Dunia Zamora, president of the Association of Public Accountants. The tax can be paid directly in the ATV site, in the virtual platform of the different banking entities or in the cashier’s offices of the Ministry of Finance.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTatiana Gutierrez
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    Cottage Cheese: Nutritional Properties and Benefits

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Cottage Cheese: Nutritional Properties and Benefits

    Cottage cheese, also known as curd, is a fresh, unripened cheese that provides extraordinary health benefits. Made from cow's...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »