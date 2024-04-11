More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Ottawa Will Reduce Proportion of Temporary Residents in Canada by 2027

    It will for the first time include temporary residents in its annual immigration level plan

    By TCRN STAFF
    13
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Ottawa wants employers to demonstrate that they have effectively exhausted all options for finding workers locally, including the possibility of hiring asylum seekers with valid work permits, before turning to temporary foreign workers.

    Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller said on March 21 that the federal government is seeking to reduce the proportion of temporary residents in Canada’s population within the next three years.

    Miller said temporary residents made up 6.2 per cent of Canada’s population in 2023 and the government is working to reduce that proportion to 5 per cent by 2027. That would mean a decrease of about 19 per cent of this segment of the population, he explained.

    Reducing the number of temporary residents by 19 percent is not a record low, but it is something that needs to be done right, he said.”It’s a reasonable goal, I think it’s relatively ambitious, but it’s something we have to crystallize over the next three years,” Miller added.

    Ottawa will for the first time include temporary residents in its annual immigration level plan, which is expected to be released next fall.Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada will conduct a review of the government’s temporary work permit programs in an effort to better align with labor market needs, Miller said.

    Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault said that starting May 1, the Canadian government will begin reducing the number of temporary foreign workers that employers in certain sectors can hire.

    Ottawa implemented temporary measures in April 2022 to allow employers in the accommodation and food services sector, among other sectors facing labor shortages, to hire up to 30 per cent of their workforce through the worker program temporary foreigners for low-wage positions.

    Health care exceptions

    Boissonnault said on March 21 that this limit will be reduced to 20 percent for most sectors. The exception will be the construction and healthcare sectors, which will continue to be able to hire up to 30 percent of their workers through that program.

    On the other hand, seasonal economic activity industries, such as agriculture, fishing and tourism, are also exempt from this 20 percent reduction, but only during their peak seasons.

    The government will also make changes to its Labor Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) application programme. Employers wishing to hire a foreign worker must do so through an LMIA application.Boissonnault also explained that the new LMIAs issued will only apply for six months, instead of the current time limit of one year.

    All local options exhausted

    Ottawa will also impose stricter requirements on employers to demonstrate that they have effectively exhausted all options to find workers in their locality, including the possibility of hiring asylum seekers with valid work permits.

    The temporary foreign worker program is a program of last resort. We hope that

    Ottawa wants employers to demonstrate that they have effectively exhausted all options for finding workers locally, including the possibility of hiring asylum seekers with valid work permits, before turning to temporary foreign workers.

    Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller said on March 21 that the federal government is seeking to reduce the proportion of temporary residents in Canada’s population within the next three years.

    Miller said temporary residents made up 6.2 per cent of Canada’s population in 2023 and the government is working to reduce that proportion to 5 per cent by 2027. That would mean a decrease of about 19 per cent of this segment of the population, he explained.

    Reducing the number of temporary residents by 19 percent is not a record low, but it is something that needs to be done right, he said.”It’s a reasonable goal, I think it’s relatively ambitious, but it’s something we have to crystallize over the next three years,” Miller added.

    Ottawa will for the first time include temporary residents in its annual immigration level plan, which is expected to be released next fall.Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada will conduct a review of the government’s temporary work permit programs in an effort to better align with labor market needs, Miller said.

    Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault said that starting May 1, the Canadian government will begin reducing the number of temporary foreign workers that employers in certain sectors can hire.

    Ottawa implemented temporary measures in April 2022 to allow employers in the accommodation and food services sector, among other sectors facing labor shortages, to hire up to 30 per cent of their workforce through the worker program temporary foreigners for low-wage positions.

    Health care exceptions

    Boissonnault said on March 21 that this limit will be reduced to 20 percent for most sectors. The exception will be the construction and health care sectors, which will continue to be able to hire up to 30 percent of their workers through that program.

    On the other hand, seasonal economic activity industries, such as agriculture, fishing and tourism, are also exempt from this 20 percent reduction, but only during their peak seasons.

    The government will also make changes to its Labor Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) application programme. Employers wishing to hire a foreign worker must do so through an LMIA application.Boissonnault also explained that the new LMIAs issued will only apply for six months, instead of the current time limit of one year.

    All local options exhausted

    Ottawa will also impose stricter requirements on employers to demonstrate that they have effectively exhausted all options to find workers in their locality, including the possibility of hiring asylum seekers with valid work permits.

    The temporary foreign worker program is a program of last resort. We hope that companies and business owners exhaust all options and work to prioritize workers who are here in Canada before requesting the arrival of temporary foreign workers.

    The Canadian government announced a two-year limit on international student permits in January

    Miller said setting a limit on the number of international students allowed to come to the country will contribute to the goal of reducing the number of temporary residents in Canada to 5 per cent.

    “Now we are starting to have some control over the category of students, which is a very important part of that,” he said.Miller said he will convene his provincial and territorial counterparts to participate in a meeting in May to discuss the five per cent reduction target.

    In December, Statistics Canada said the country’s population grew by more than 430,000 people during the third quarter of 2023, marking the fastest pace of population growth in any quarter since 1957.

    That increase was driven by international migration, which included some 313,000 non-permanent residents who arrived in the country between July and September of last year.

    According to Statistics Canada, these non-permanent residents were mostly people with temporary work and study permits and, to a lesser extent, asylum seekers.

    owners exhaust all options and work to prioritize workers who are here in Canada before requesting the arrival of temporary foreign workers.

    The Canadian government announced a two-year limit on international student permits in January

    Miller said setting a limit on the number of international students allowed to come to the country will contribute to the goal of reducing the number of temporary residents in Canada to 5 per cent.

    “Now we are starting to have some control over the category of students, which is a very important part of that,” he said.Miller said he will convene his provincial and territorial counterparts to participate in a meeting in May to discuss the five per cent reduction target.

    In December, Statistics Canada said the country’s population grew by more than 430,000 people during the third quarter of 2023, marking the fastest pace of population growth in any quarter since 1957.

    That increase was driven by international migration, which included some 313,000 non-permanent residents who arrived in the country between July and September of last year.

    According to Statistics Canada, these non-permanent residents were mostly people with temporary work and study permits and, to a lesser extent, asylum seekers.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    Source TCRN Staff
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Costa Rica Will Continue the Fight to Preserve Hammerhead Sharks
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Will Continue the Fight to Preserve Hammerhead Sharks

    The fight to preserve the wildlife of diverse species in Costa Rica, is a worldwide example, due to the...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »