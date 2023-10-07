Osa and Coto Brus Are Two Diverse Destinations, but Together They Have it All!

Between Quetzales and Whales

The cantons of Osa and Coto Brus enhance their tourism offer by linking their tourism components and develop the “Entre Quetzales y Ballenas” campaign.Beach, mountains, national parks, ecotourism farms, microclimates, waterfalls, lagoons, wetlands, hiking, viewpoints, gastronomy, botanical garden, insect museum; the second largest collection in the country, locally produced coffee tastings and a border post to visit Panama.

Costa Rica is a paradise country, which has everything within a short distance from one destination to another, but many of them have not been discovered by the Costa Rican themselves, this is the case of some cantons in the southern part of the country, such as Osa and Coto Brus. Two different destinations, but together they have it all!

Osa

The canton of Osa stands out for its inexhaustible biodiversity, the breadth of its national parks and conservation areas such as Corcovado, Isla del Caño or Drake, majestic beaches, varied adventure activities, dream viewpoints and even the Parque de las Esferas de Finca 6.

Marino Ballena National Park

In addition, it houses the humpback whale watching sanctuary in the Marino Ballena National Park, as well as the possibility of sustainable tours to appreciate the reproduction and survival rituals of its restless whale calves, without forgetting the tombolo that emerges at low tide with the shape of the tail of cetaceans, validating their cyclical and almost magical presence.

There are other nearby attractions, such as private ecotourism farms with tours of safaris in 4×4 vehicles to observe waterfalls, hiking and viewpoints with unique views, such as Hacienda Ébano.

Térraba Sierpe

Wetland – Térraba Sierpe, a natural treasure!, The Sierpe River is considered the largest in Costa Rica, its name comes from the word snake, due to the shape of its channels; There are certain mythological legends of his name. Likewise, the mangrove area is a RAMSAR zone in the river where recreational navigation, wildlife observation and a new exploratory trip to the magical lagoon are offered; a giant mirror endowed with endless ecosystems. Near the place is Caño Island; which is distinguished by occupying the first place for snorkeling in the country and the second for diving.

Coto Brus

For its part, the canton of Coto Brus, just an hour away from Osa,A different tourist offer shines, it has primary and cloud forests that paint the surroundings of La Amistad National Park in an infinite green.

“Coto Brus, is a virgin canton as a tourist destination, its strategy lies in two routes, the first is to train and provide inputs to the seedbeds of the canton, to enhance the quality of the product and service to the visitor, through strategic alliances with INDER and INA. The other ROUTE is the WATER ROUTE, which is made up of three circuits: the first is the water ROUTE that begins in Coto Brus, but covers the entire buffer zone of the Amistad Park; a route that has binational potential, through the buffer zone that reaches Panama, including above Pérez Zeledón, work is being done with the CTR Territorial Council for Rural Development, here are the development efforts. Pittier, Gutiérrez Brown and Sabalito are the districts that are being promoted in Coto Brus” expressed Ivette Mora, Vice Mayor of the Municipality of Coto Brus.

Water Route

She then added: “It is called the Water Route, because 24 beautiful and diverse waterfalls are supplied with imposing falls and jets of life up to 149 meters high. The second circuit is called gastrocultural and bird circuit. In gastronomy the Italian influence stands out and in bird watching hundreds of species among which the quetzal, bell bird and the toledo (endemic to the area) stand out as the most emblematic”.

But Coto Brus has even more components to discover, such as its biological garden for scientific research, second in number of palm tree species in the world, complemented by rural tourism alternatives that show multiple ventures with tours to learn about the honey production process, the cultivation of high-quality coffee, the visit to farms to explore the inside of immense fig trees measuring several meters or an immersion in the ancestral traditions of the Ngobe Bugle indigenous territory, the Insect Museum with the second largest collection in the country (only the UCR has a larger one) contains insects from all over the world.

Other efforts that the municipality of Coto Brus is working on is the opening of the tourism office, enabling the landing strip that cuts distances with the central valley and other areas of the region that have an impact on tourist resources. Coto Brus has a different condition, an important cultural mix, such as Ngobe, Italian, Ethic and Panamanian. Likewise, one of the three legal border posts with Panama is located in the district of Sabalito.

Discover two cantons in the southern part of Costa Rica: Osa and Coto Brus, two diverse destinations, but together they have it all.