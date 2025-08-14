This month, a two-toed sloth was rescued after losing its mother to electrocution in a fragmented forest area. Initially, Costa Rican firefighters rescued the sloth and ensured its safe transfer to a care center.

Furthermore, the case has generated national and international media attention, highlighting the risk animals face when using electrical cables as a means of transportation.

Currently, the sloth receives ongoing veterinary care, feeding every few hours, temperature monitoring, and clinical follow-up to assess its health. Furthermore, its rehabilitation could take more than a year, until it gains enough strength and dexterity to survive in its natural habitat.

Rescate Wildlife

In parallel, Rescate Wildlife – Zoave emphasized that electrocution of wildlife remains a serious problem in Costa Rica, even with advances in conservation. According to data from environmental organizations, dozens of animals die from this cause each year, especially in areas with disrupted biological connectivity.

Therefore, the center insists that the solution must involve electric companies, authorities, communities, and conservation organizations in an active and coordinated manner.

Report injured animals to 911

In fact, measures such as isolating power lines, reforesting corridors, and installing wildlife crossings have already shown positive results in various regions. “Every animal we lose to electrocution is a wake-up call about the urgency of protecting the connectivity of our forests,” said Dr. Isabel Hagnauer. Finally, the center urged citizens to report injured animals to 911 and avoid handling them without specialized knowledge to avoid putting them at greater risk.

