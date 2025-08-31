Recently, a bright orange nurse shark was accidentally captured in Barra de Parismina, in the province of Limón. The specimen had white eyes, reinforcing the hypothesis that it could combine xanthism with albinism, according to marine researchers.

Extremely rare

According to scientists, the phenomenon is extremely rare, and a shark with these characteristics has never been recorded before. Specialists also explained that xanthism occurs when dark pigments are lost, revealing yellow or orange tones on the skin.

Natural richness of the Costa Rican Caribbean

This discovery reinforces the natural richness of the Costa Rican Caribbean and opens the door to future studies on marine biodiversity. The discovery was shared by international media, including the BBC.

RESONANCE – Shifting Reality For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.