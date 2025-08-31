Recently, a bright orange nurse shark was accidentally captured in Barra de Parismina, in the province of Limón. The specimen had white eyes, reinforcing the hypothesis that it could combine xanthism with albinism, according to marine researchers.
Extremely rare
According to scientists, the phenomenon is extremely rare, and a shark with these characteristics has never been recorded before. Specialists also explained that xanthism occurs when dark pigments are lost, revealing yellow or orange tones on the skin.
Natural richness of the Costa Rican Caribbean
This discovery reinforces the natural richness of the Costa Rican Caribbean and opens the door to future studies on marine biodiversity. The discovery was shared by international media, including the BBC.