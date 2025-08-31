More
    Search
    Featured Event
    Updated:

    Orange Shark Surprises in Waters of the Costa Rican Caribbean

    A unique discovery near Tortuguero astonished scientists and fishermen. The images were shared on the social media of Parismina Domus Dei

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Recently, a bright orange nurse shark was accidentally captured in Barra de Parismina, in the province of Limón. The specimen had white eyes, reinforcing the hypothesis that it could combine xanthism with albinism, according to marine researchers.

    Extremely rare

    According to scientists, the phenomenon is extremely rare, and a shark with these characteristics has never been recorded before. Specialists also explained that xanthism occurs when dark pigments are lost, revealing yellow or orange tones on the skin.

    Natural richness of the Costa Rican Caribbean

    This discovery reinforces the natural richness of the Costa Rican Caribbean and opens the door to future studies on marine biodiversity. The discovery was shared by international media, including the BBC.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.
    - Advertisement -
    SourceMelissa Gonzalez
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    Spanish Cultural Center in Costa Rica Will Present the Book “30 Years And Counting Of The CCE”
    Next article
    The Long Goodbye: How to Preserve Your Mental Wellbeing When Miles Separate You from Family

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Monkeys and Raccoons in Manuel Antonio National Park Have Been Found By Scientists to Suffer from Cavities, High Cholesterol, and Triglycerides

    Cavities, high cholesterol, triglycerides (a type of fat found in the blood and adipose tissue of the body), and...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2025 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »