Entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs with existing business models can apply to the “Entrepreneurship Support Program 2025,” promoted by the Ministry of Economy, Industry, and Commerce (MEIC) in collaboration with the National Learning Institute (INA). The objective is to provide specialized tools and support to strengthen capacities, formalize businesses, and boost their growth in the market.

The program, structured in eight modules of three hours per week and individual counseling, will address topics such as strategic, financial, commercial, and operational management.

Practical courses

For two months, participants will receive practical courses on marketing, sales, effective presentations, business formalization, and financing sources. The MEIC will cover 95% of the program costs through scholarships managed by the INA, while participants will cover the remaining 5% (26,000 euros).

Application deadline May 4th

The application deadline is May 4th, and 100 beneficiaries will be selected and notified by email starting May 12th. For more information, please write to [email protected] or visit www.meic.go.cr

Requirements:

Be of legal age

Be registered as an entrepreneur or microentrepreneur with the MEIC

Have an existing business model with growth potential

Have at least six months of recorded sales

Have computer equipment and an internet connection

Apply here https://forms.gle/9X5fKKvdyJbr6wCdA

