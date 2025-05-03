More
    Search
    Economic
    Updated:

    Opportunity for Entrepreneurs in Costa Rica: Entrepreneurship Support Program 2025 Opens Call for Applications

    Application process ends May 4th

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs with existing business models can apply to the “Entrepreneurship Support Program 2025,” promoted by the Ministry of Economy, Industry, and Commerce (MEIC) in collaboration with the National Learning Institute (INA). The objective is to provide specialized tools and support to strengthen capacities, formalize businesses, and boost their growth in the market.

    The program, structured in eight modules of three hours per week and individual counseling, will address topics such as strategic, financial, commercial, and operational management.

    Practical courses

    For two months, participants will receive practical courses on marketing, sales, effective presentations, business formalization, and financing sources. The MEIC will cover 95% of the program costs through scholarships managed by the INA, while participants will cover the remaining 5% (26,000 euros).

    Application deadline May 4th

    The application deadline is May 4th, and 100 beneficiaries will be selected and notified by email starting May 12th. For more information, please write to [email protected]  or visit www.meic.go.cr

    Requirements:

    Be of legal age

    Be registered as an entrepreneur or microentrepreneur with the MEIC

    Have an existing business model with growth potential

    Have at least six months of recorded sales

    Have computer equipment and an internet connection

    Apply here https://forms.gle/9X5fKKvdyJbr6wCdA

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaGUILLERMO AGUDELO
    Previous article
    Speaker Martín Llorens to Hold Two Events in Costa Rica during May
    Next article
    KLM will Fly Five Times a Week to Costa Rica During the 2025-2026 Season

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Local NewsTCRN STAFF -

    National Museum of Costa Rica Invites You on a Space Adventure

    The National Museum of Costa Rica is celebrating, and it wants you to be part of the celebration. This...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »