More
    Search
    Local News
    Updated:

    Only 40% of Youth in Costa Rica Work

    They call for increasing human capital and providing better opportunities for the young population

    By TCRN STAFF
    13
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The College of Economic Sciences of Costa Rica (CCECR) makes an urgent call to address the condition of young people in the labor market, after the latest data from the Continuous Employment Survey of the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC), show that for the second consecutive quarter the youth population that is in the labor force decreased.

    In total, 41,235 young people stopped working in the last semester. In relative terms, only 4 out of 10 young people are in the labor force, despite being willing to work.

    For the economist from the College of Economic Sciences, Luis Vargas, another fact that causes concern is that only 29 out of every 100 young people are employed. The employment rate at the national level, although it is still low (56 out of every 100 people), practically doubles that of young people.

    A third alarming indicator is the high rate of youth unemployment, which closed the second quarter of 2023 at 27.40%. In other words, the unemployment rate for young people is 2.85 times higher than the national unemployment rate and is 2.7 times higher than the youth unemployment rate in the OECD. In other words, while in the OECD 10 out of 100 young people are unemployed, in Costa Rica it is 27 out of 100.

    Changing the lack of opportunities

    “The College of Economic Sciences of Costa Rica has been expressing its concern for young people in the labor market, because these figures reflect that hundreds of young people face social exclusion and the lack of opportunities to have a prosperous future. To the extent that as a country we do not achieve that youth increase their human capital and have access to more and better jobs, we will continue fueling crime, lack of interest in political participation, poverty and inequality”, explained Vargas.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Guanacaste Airport Announces Increase in Frequencies from Canada for High Season
    Next article
    They Seek To Prepare the Best Cup of Coffee in Costa Rica in the First National Aeropress Championship
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    The First Baby Conceived by Postmortem Insemination Was Born in Portugal

    The mother led a battle in her country to legalize this type of fertilization after her husband died of cancer in 2019
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »