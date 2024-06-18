More
    Oktoberfest Celebrates 11 Years in Costa Rica, See Here for Details

    The event will take place from October 4 to 6, at the Centro de EventosPedregal

    By TCRN STAFF
    Three days of fun, traditions, typical gastronomy, games, music and German culture promises the eleventh edition of Oktoberfest in Costa Rica.The event will take place from October 4 to 6, at the Pedregal Events Center.

    A celebration for everyone

    “It’s already 11 years of Oktoberfest in Costa Rica. This year we have decided to go out with more time in advance with the presale so that more people can get their tickets at a super comfortable price. Oktoberfest is a celebration for everyone,” said Pablo Formal, organizer of the event and head of the production company NuNu.

    The event will feature 150 brands of beer, high-quality mixology, innovative drinks and traditional German beverages.There will also be authentic German gastronomy ranging from German Bratwurst sausages, crispy pretzels, to German/ethnic fusion dishes, among others.

    Activities for every taste

    Among the activities that attendees will find are live music, exhibition and sale of traditional German costumes thanks to the Concept Store, which will be available physically and virtually.As well as games and entertainment very much in the German style.

    Tickets are available now at www.NuNuCR.com

    You can find out more details on Instagram@nunu_cr

    Source Melissa Gonzalez
    ViaWilmer Useche
