    Oktoberfest 2025 in Costa Rica Will Have Music, Food, and Fun for Everyone

    The celebration returns to Costa Rica in 2025

    By TCRN STAFF
    Oktoberfest returns to Costa Rica in 2025 with a renewed offering that seeks to exceed attendees’ expectations. More space, new attractions, and an atmosphere designed for all ages will define the essence of this German celebration adapted to the Costa Rican style.

    Dates and Venues Confirmed

    The festival will be divided into two main days:

    October 3-5, with continuous activities for three days.

    Saturday, October 11, at the Nebula Center, with a special closing edition.

    This planning seeks to offer alternatives for those who cannot attend on a single date, thus expanding the possibilities for participation.

    An event designed for the whole family

    Unlike previous editions, Oktoberfest 2025 will have a family-friendly focus. The organizers announced that spaces designed for children will be available, with attractions and interactive activities.

    “Oktober Fest is an activity to enjoy as a family, so we’re thinking about the kids. We’re going to include different attractions and interactions so everyone in the house can enjoy it,” said Formal, part of the organizing team.

    This way, the festival will not only be a space to enjoy craft beer and international cuisine, but also a safe and fun place to share with a group.

    Live Music and Entertainment

    The artistic lineup will include Costa Rican bands and solo artists, who will perform during the two main dates. The organizers assure that music will be a central focus of the event, encouraging both those looking for a festive atmosphere and those who prefer to enjoy a cultural and diverse show.

    Attendance Projection and Ticket Sales

    Oktober Fest has positioned itself as one of the most anticipated festivals in the country. Although the official attendance figure has not yet been confirmed, the organizers project attendance could exceed 25,000, a testament to the sustained growth the event has seen in recent years.

