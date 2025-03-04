Deforestation, species extinction, increasing droughts and forest fires, and our over-demand for natural resources at almost 1.75 planets per person per year (Global Footprint Network, 2023), is the result of the demands and requests of more than 8 billion people who inhabit the planet, and we are just one of the species in this place.

The Earth can produce the necessary natural resources and absorb the waste that is generated, but we have far exceeded its capacity and for some years now we have been living in the red from the income from the accumulated natural capital, ours and that of other species. In short, we are consuming our future. And we do not have a planet B!

Today more than ever, forests are the historical memory of people who – with leadership, vision, and courage – have decided to act, but who is behind the story of the recovery of these forests in Costa Rica?

After a deep despair over global environmental destruction, I found a person who has dedicated his entire life to protecting animals, creating safe spaces, food sources and a living seed bank, restoring them to even better conditions than the records available from 1971.

Best example of environmental restoration

Oasis Reserve is the best example of environmental restoration. What in 2005 was a grassland, with an intensive and extensive environment of livestock and agriculture, has been transformed by the incorporation of 13,440 palm trees, trees, plants and vines of more than 350 species; which represents –on average– planting three species per day continuously for 22 years. This paradise has 11 hectares and is located six kilometers from La Fortuna de San Carlos.

In this forest there are more than 100 endangered or threatened species, including mammals, birds, plants, reptiles and amphibians, according to the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Today, Oasis Reserve is home to over 33 mammals, including the tolomuco, the oncilla, the small anteater, the howler monkey, the white-faced monkey, the otter, sloths, pacas, gophers, olingos, green macaws and many more. What was once a grassland is now a lush Agua Azul forest!

This is the result of more than two decades of work by David Reuland, an engineer by profession, an ecosystem restorer by vocation and today, the most recognized naturalist of Agua Azul de La Fortuna.

David has told me about the genesis of his projects, which were the truly significant moments he experienced as a child, in deep connection with nature. “Now this tree is going to fly,” “now they will continue to grow, grow and grow,” “this will bring enormous amounts of food,” are some of the phrases he shared with me as we walked through the reserves.

He had a dream!

With a clear idea, and his drive to move towards his vision, when he was 36 years old he made a work visit to Costa Rica and dreamed of the possibility of restoring a highly degraded land to turn it into a functional ecosystem and he acted. He indicates that he had no professional knowledge in environmental matters, or about flora and fauna in Costa Rica, nor did he have any contacts or speak the Spanish language; he has transformed this into the drive to achieve what he has longed for and it was his professional career that allowed him to start his project.

Virgin Reserve is the other of the reserves, it has 380 hectares and is located in Boca Tapada de San Carlos, adjacent to the Maquenque Wildlife Refuge. It is the paradise of the greatest diversity of palm trees that I have observed, including the palmilera, maquenque, coyol, súrtuba and suita; it is also home to the giant yellow almond trees, which are between 400 and 600 years old, the spider and white-faced monkeys, the tapirs, the deer and even the majestic jaguar. Without buildings or asphalt roads, the acoustic and visual landscape here is simply unique.

His vision since he was a child and his action since 2002, his drive, his work, vocation and dedication have generated, and generate, a profound impact; his example and leadership inspire. And it was in 2023 when I found him. Now I have been collaborating in the reserves for a year, but Hope Reserve was also born.

Hope Reserve is a 2,000 square meter property located in Santa Bárbara de Heredia and in the process of restoration. In 1980 it was acquired to grow coffee and it had this crop until 2013. It is from 2023 when we decided to restore it with the native species of the area to also serve as a home for animals and a living reservoir of species. Currently some of the plant species are the lizard, guarumo, aguacatillo, tuicuico and we are already having the opportunity to observe the return of the fauna species to their home.

Vision and decision define OASISFORESTS, a network of reserves –with these three as a starting point– whose purpose is the protection, conservation and restoration of safe natural spaces for and by animals and to inspire action.

Currently, we receive groups of people interested in nature, we carry out day and night tours, we manage reforestation and/or tree adoption projects with companies and/or students. Here you can see how life is restored!

