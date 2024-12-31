More
    Number of Tourists in Costa Rica Rises Sharply in the Year 2024

    From all around the world

    The number of tourists visiting Costa Rica increased sharply in this year, in relation to 2023, informed this Friday the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT). Entering by air, representing an increase of 15% compared to the same period of 2023,” the ICT said in its report.

    The Institute said that 92% of visitors arrive to the country by air, mainly from the United States and Canada. “The outstanding results show a dynamic, growing and solid tourism sector,” said the Minister of Tourism, William Rodríguez, when presenting the report.

    The figures reflect that Costa Rica has already recovered from the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021 in the tourism sector, which contributes 9% of the national GDP and is one of the largest sources of foreign exchange. The ICT forecasts a record 3 million tourists by the end of this year, compared to 2.5 million in 2023.

    Three out of four tourists who visited Costa Rica came from North America, with the United States leading the way (61%), followed by Canada (10%) and Mexico (2.8%). From Europe, visitors mainly came from France (2.8%), Germany (2.6%) and the United Kingdom (2.5%).

    Tourists from North America increased 18% compared to the same period in 2023, according to official data.From Europe, visitors from France increased 9.7%, from Germany 3.4% and from the United Kingdom 5.5%.

    Main attractions

    Natural parks, flora and fauna, and beaches seem to be the main attractions to visit Costa Rica. Ilse Klaver, 51, from the Netherlands, said that while visiting San Jose with her family that she hoped to “go canoeing, snorkeling or zip-lining through the forest,” as well as see “birds, turtles and small frogs.”

    “Since I love nature, we decided to come and see it with our own eyes,” Puerto Rican Sonia Martinez, a resident of New York, Mexican María José Campos, 27, said that she was impressed by the “gastronomy and culture”.

