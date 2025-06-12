The rescue of several capybaras in recent weeks in Orotina is not an isolated story about exotic animals in Costa Rica. In 2024 alone, the Agrarian and Environmental Prosecutor’s Office registered 239 complaints, resulting in 243 recovered animals.

According to prosecutor Luis Diego Hernández, the list is extensive, and the situation of animals such as:

corn snake

hedgehogs

red-eared sliders

lionfish

He also emphasizes that just as attempts are being made to smuggle animals into the country, there are also attempts to smuggle local species out.

“Sometimes, even via the airport, we’ve found collections of reptiles and amphibians. Even a salamander that biologists hadn’t seen in 20 years and was native was being exported,” he explained. In addition, butterflies, beetles, and birds are also being monitored.

He also explained that attempts to transport exotic animals have also been detected at ports and borders. Animal mortality rates reach up to 90%. The movement of exotic animals generates varying levels of concern among authorities, depending on the phases.

The first warning concerns their transport

“Generally, they are transported in crates that subject them to extreme heat and terrible dehydration. The most important thing is to see if they have any diseases,” Hernández explained.

By way of illustration, he warned that in cases of bird transfers, out of 10 birds, only one survives. “They are subjected to stress, dehydration, and even death,” he insisted.

He also highlighted the questions surrounding how the animals are maintained. The presence of mites on confiscated species, the expert said, reflects how they are handled.

Tenderness Ends, Risks Begin with Exotic Animals

Hernández points out that there are several risks posed by illegally introduced exotic animals. The first is directly affecting homes, as receiving a puppy is not the same as receiving one once exotic animals begin to grow, when they can become violent or aggressive.

“Many times they are friendly as babies, but as they grow up, they become a danger due to diseases that are transmitted to humans,” he explained. Added to this are the diseases they can transmit to people and other animals. The latter, he warns, could even pose a broader risk to both nature and agricultural production.

“Many exotic species either displace or become predators of native species, so they pose a problem for the State and, in general, for the health of ecosystems,” he emphasizes.

Lionfish, an example of exotic animals

The lionfish is one of the exotic species that spread throughout the world and is now a threat to various ecosystems, including the Costa Rican Caribbean. (Photo Courtesy/UCR)

Drug trafficking is also present

Regulations on flora and fauna could eventually allow, with extreme controls, the movement of some animal species. Concern, however, arises from the illegal framework in which most exotic animal transactions take place.

There, Hernández maintains that there are even links between drug trafficking and animal trafficking. “Drug trafficking has financial and logistical structures, trafficking routes, and regional trade, and these same structures have taken advantage of species trafficking and the logistics of drug trafficking to enter or diversify their income,” Hernández maintains.

What is the penalty for illegally possessing exotic animals?

The possession and movement of exotic animals also come with potential legal consequences. “All of this is punishable by up to three years in prison. Trade, trafficking, etc.,” said Hernández.

Added to this is the case of pet ownership, which, while not a crime, is considered a misdemeanor. This allows for searches to be carried out to recover the animal. Hernández also points out that intervening in cases involving exotic animals requires extensive deployment on several fronts.

First, there is the scientific phase to safeguard the animal and human health. Then, there is the legal aspect, involving the Prosecutor’s Office, the OIJ (Institutional Court of Justice), and private entities that handle rescues. Added to this is the fact that various international treaties require action for the protection of animals, which means that cross-border operations, even involving Interpol, can also take place.

If you become aware of cases of illegal handling of exotic animals, the reporting options are:

Prosecutor’s Offices

Environmental Prosecutor’s Office telephone number: 2247-9125

OIJ branches

MINAE line number: 1192

SITAD platform: SINAC

Call 911 if you detect irregularities in progress.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR