    Updated:

    Nostalgia Tourism is Gaining Ground Among Tourists in Costa Rica

    What kind of tourism is this?

    By TCRN STAFF
    According to a study by the Global Wellness Institute, a connection with the past is one of the main motivations for wellness travel. It has been observed that travelers seek destinations that allow them to relive happy memories, which is directly related to improved mental well-being. Furthermore, the Booking.com and Amadeus 2025 reports mention a strong desire for experiences that evoke “simpler times,” such as recreating childhood vacations, reflecting a longing for security and comfort in an uncertain world.

    Alejandro Rojas, tourism expert, mentions that “we have observed a very clear trend in the tourism industry: travelers are looking for more than just a destination. They are looking for a trip back in time.”

    “The ‘idyllic throwback’ isn’t just a trend; it’s a human response to the need to reconnect with the simplicity and happiness of bygone eras. People crave that sense of security and warmth often associated with childhood memories. Therefore, the industry must adapt and offer experiences that evoke authenticity and tradition, allowing travelers to create new memories based on nostalgia,” Rojas added.

    Destinations for Lasting Memories

    Tourist enjoy in Costa Rica walk through lush gardens and observe wildlife, recreating the simplicity of vacationing surrounded by nature. Another aspect is that instead of high-tech, these tourist prefer activities that prioritize human connection and relaxation, such as hot spring pools and other sites ideal for conversation and contemplation. In addition, they like to nature areas of the country, such as a hike near the Arenal Volcano, a coffee and cocoa tour, and others.

    Not just a passing trend

    Rojas noted that nostalgia and emotional wellness tourism is not just a passing trend, but a profound response to the human need to reconnect with the simplicity and warmth of the past that can satisfy this longing, allowing travelers to create new memories that will last, while finding peace and well-being. This approach not only enriches the guest experience but also transforms a simple trip into a meaningful and emotional one.

