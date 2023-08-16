NODOS Initiative Will Give Guanacaste and Peninsular Territories a Boost

With the presence of the President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves, the initiative “New Objectives Developing Sustainable Opportunities (NODOS)” was presented, which will promote economic reactivation, education and water supply in Guanacaste and 4 Peninsular Territories.

The process, which began in June 2022 with a meeting held in Nicoya, allowed the alliance of very important actors such as the Office of Deputy Daniel Vargas Quirós; Public Universities; Ministries such as National Planning and Economic Policy (MIDEPLAN) and Economy, Industry and Commerce (MEIC), the latter through the National Cluster Program. The main objective of NODOS is to assist MIDEPLAN in the process of facilitation, formulation and coordination for the construction of a Development Strategy that includes an Action Plan for the economic reactivation of the Chorotega Region, as part of the implementation of the law of Regional Development of Costa Rica No.10096.

Multi-institution collaboration

The University of Costa Rica (UCR), the Technological University of Costa Rica (TEC), the National University (UNA), the State Distance University (UNED) and the National Technical University (UTN) actively participate in the initiative. “NODOS is an initiative that has been managed since June 2022 that seeks to promote the active participation of the community in decision-making and ensure that its development vision is incorporated into public policies, we are excited to present it in Nicoya, a vibrant community and committed, and we hope to work hand in hand with all the local actors in the region to achieve a sustainable and prosperous future”, said Deputy Vargas.

Under a model of participatory planning of the production of the territory, NODOS intends to integrate key elements to strengthen the conditions of competitiveness in the region, including Citizenship, Institutions and private Organizations. For this, it includes sectors such as Agriculture, Energy, Tourism, Livestock, Mining, Human Talent and Natural Resources, among others. “The strategy converges to a series of projects in investment, competitiveness, management of water resources, human talent. It will be a very important input for the work of the Regional Development Agencies (AREDES) and that very soon we will be integrating the first at the national level precisely in the Chorotega Region on September 22nd”, said Laura Fernández Delgado, Minister of Planning. National and Economic Policy (Mideplan).

Enhancing development

Francisco Gamboa Soto, Minister of Economy, Industry and Commerce, supported the initiative by highlighting that: “Regional productive development is part of the DNA of the current administration, which directs its actions under the conviction that the development of Costa Rica must be coast to coast and from border to border in the national territory”. “This initiative will provide (Regional Development Agencies) AREDES Chorotega with an instrument that, through the combination of the perception of the potential of the territories and the public intervention strategy, will achieve an appropriation of development from the bases to improve living conditions. of Guanacaste”, said Daniel Ruiz Arauz, head of the UNED Nicoya.

This project was presented, at the COOPENAE auditorium, Nicoya, Guanacaste, within the framework of the presidential tour on the Guanacaste Annexation. In this way, this innovative and transcendental process is officially installed to strengthen regional participation structures and empower local actors in the construction of their vision of development.