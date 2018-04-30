In order to make life easier for pet owners, designer Katrina Kreger and the Mascoteando platform, they came together to create an anti-lint collection. This is based on designs that disguise the pet fluff and fabrics that allow greater fluidity between their fibers.

Kreger is from Venezuela and has lived in Costa Rica for 17 years. “Mascoteando” is a Facebook page with more than 120 thousand likes. It is aimed at pet owners who want to know and share about different options as well as lifestyles for themselves and their companions.

The designer says she has a female cat and knows very well the inconvenience of saying goodbye to her before going to work, just for the amount of hair that remains on her clothes.

For this reason, they decided to design 6 pieces (3 for men and 3 for women) of this capsule collection, with options that can be used for formal occasions in the office, or more casual activities at home or with friends.

“The idea arises from the fact that I have a cat and sometimes it is complicated to dress (…) From there together with Mascoteando we started talking a little more about the subject and were interested in seeing just how much I, as well as the rest of community that has pets, both cats and dogs, because the fabrics apply to both, they can feel more comfortable when it comes to dressing or simply having to leave the house with some fabrics”, explained Kreger.

The collection is available for just over a week and people can order the piece that is to your liking through the website www.coleccionantipelos.com. The price of each of these pieces ranges between ¢ 20 thousand and ¢ 30 thousand.

Are you willing to try them with your own pets?