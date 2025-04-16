More
    No More Fees! El Peñon de Guacalillo in Costa Rica Belongs to Everyone Again After Illegal Toll Collectors are Evicted

    By TCRN STAFF
    After months in which entering the famous “Peñon de Guacalillo” meant paying private individuals who took over the site, the coastal area is once again available for free enjoyment by all Costa Ricans and visitors. The decision was made possible thanks to a coordinated effort between the Municipality of Garabito, the Municipal Police, and the Public Force, who undertook the task of dismantling illegal constructions within the maritime-terrestrial strip.

    During the operation, makeshift commercial stands that had been erected without permits and that restricted access to this natural spot, part of the scenic heritage of the Central Pacific, were demolished. The entrance had been taken over by groups charging undue fees, a fact that violated the principle of free access to the country’s beaches and coastlines.

    Not a coincidence

    The intervention was not a coincidence. It arose after a formal request from attorney Walter Brenes, who brought the case to the Garabito Municipal Council. After analyzing the situation, an order was issued to recover the right-of-way and reestablish the public path to the rock, which was ultimately executed.

    Natural spaces remain open to all

    Beyond the eviction, authorities emphasized that the main objective is to ensure that these natural spaces remain open to all, without economic barriers or illegal appropriations. They also indicated that they will continue to be vigilant to prevent a recurrence of these situations, thus protecting access to the natural beauty that defines our identity as a country.El Peñon de Guacalillo, in addition to its impressive ocean views and tourist value, is a meeting point for families, tourists, surfers, and photography enthusiasts.

