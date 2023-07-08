More
    No Infant Formula Can Be Compared to Breast Milk

    The Costa Rican College of Nutrition Professionals opposes the promotion of its consumption

    Breastfeeding requires a support network. Breast milk is a living tissue, rich in nutrients, in living components and growth factors, which not only nourish the child, but also protects from diseases and help him develop better.

    Therefore, there is no milk or infant formula that is the same or can be compared with the mother’s, as we affirm from the College of Nutrition Professionals (CPN) in reaction to the decision of the Ministry of Finance to reverse the tax of 13% to that product and include it again in the basic tax basket.

    Breast milk is the perfect food for humans, much more complete than that of other animals

    Colostrum, which is the first milk produced by the mother, covers and seals the stomach of the newborn, breast milk is a living tissue that changes depending on the needs of the baby, it contains essential fatty acids that help to develop and enhance brain. It also contains hormones that foster a unique bond with the mother and regulate her sleep and appetite.

    From the College of Nutrition Professionals we ensure that exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months is essential for the good health and development of the baby.Only in very special cases, such as health problems of the mother or the child or other very specific ones, can infant formula be chosen as the main food.

