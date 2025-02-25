On the occasion of the Year of Friendship between Japan and Central America, which marks the 90th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Costa Rica, on behalf of the government and people of Japan, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations and once again express my gratitude to the government and people of Costa Rica for their efforts to promote closer bilateral relations.

Japan and Costa Rica have long been deepening exchanges in a wide range of fields, including politics, economics and culture. Japan has also cooperated with Costa Rica in areas such as renewable energy, as Costa Rica is rich in its diverse nature and is proactive in addressing environmental issues.

I would also like to express my gratitude to First Vice President Stefan Brunner and his delegation from Costa Rica, a pacifist country, without an army and actively committed to nuclear disarmament; for visiting Japan last year, participating in the Peace Commemoration Ceremony in Hiroshima, and offering prayers for peace.

Costa Rica is an important partner of Japan, with which it shares values ​​and principles, so I would like to take this opportunity to strengthen cooperation between our two countries and work together on various challenges in the international arena. We also welcome last year’s decision to initiate negotiations for Costa Rica’s accession to the CPTPP, and we look forward to working together to maintain a free and fair economic order.

Policy of mutual respect and learning

In May of last year, in its new speech on policy toward Latin America and the Caribbean, Japan announced the policy of mutual respect and learning, as well as dialogue between Japan and Latin America to co-create solutions to the challenges facing the international community and the common challenges of humanity.

90th anniversary

Through the Year of Friendship between Japan and Central America, which marks the 90th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Costa Rica, we aim to promote this dialogue and boost cooperation between our countries and the member countries of the Central American Integration System (SICA) to a new level. The realization of this goal cannot be achieved solely from government to government, therefore, we want to request the broad participation of our peoples.

I would like to congratulate and wish the best in the future development of relations of friendship and cooperation between the governments and people of both countries.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR