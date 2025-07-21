The Municipality of Nicoya invites the entire Nicoyan community, as well as national and international visitors, to participate in the 2025 Annexation Cultural Festival, a week full of activities to celebrate the 201st anniversary of the Annexation of the Partido de Nicoya to Costa Rica.

The celebration will take place from July 20 to 27 in Recaredo Briceño Park, the civic and cultural heart of the canton. The program includes free activities for the whole family, including traditional dances, concerts, masquerades, folk music, bull riding, traditional cuisine, fireworks, and many more surprises that honor our roots and exalt the Guanacastecan identity.

Determination and identity

“This July 25, 2025, Nicoya honors 201 years of history, determination, and identity; more than two centuries of proudly being part of the Homeland by our Will. We commemorate an anniversary that not only marks a historic milestone for our ancestors, but also reaffirms the character of a people who have known how to decide their destiny with dignity, conviction, and love for their land. Therefore, the planned celebration will be broad and varied, for everyone’s enjoyment,” said Carlos Armando Martínez Arias, Mayor of the Municipality of Nicoya.

This year officially concludes the period established for the commemoration of the Bicentennial of the Annexation, and the local government has made an effort to offer a grand closing celebration, with an investment of over ₡100 million and the support of valuable strategic allies such as: Banco Nacional, Compre Bien Supermarkets, Instituto Nacional de Seguros, Dos Pinos, Coopeguanacaste, McDonald’s, Kolbi, Toyota, Universidad San José, Grupo Orden, and the Nicoya Regional Education Directorate.

Everyone can join in

“The call from the Municipality is clear: that everyone join this great national celebration, which not only honors our past, but also strengthens the present and projects hope for the future of our community,” added the Mayor.

To view the full program, times, and locations of the activities, you can visit the website www.nicoya.go.cr, as well as the official social media channels of the Municipality of Nicoya on Facebook and Instagram.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR