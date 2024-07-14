Nicoya Prepares a “Party” For Bicentennial of Annexation

Nicoya is preparing to commemorate 200 years of the Annexation of the Nicoya Party to Costa Rica and therefore, is preparing a “party” to celebrate that historic event. According to Carlos Martínez, mayor of Nicoya, the festival will take place between July 20 and 28.

“It has a series of activities including concerts, national groups, marimbas on the corners, we have musical groups, public dances, we have folklore groups, maroons, clowns, Guanacastecan gastronomy and this is something that really everyone wants to go and have a taste of those dishes made from corn,” he said.

Logically, the “main course” will be on July 25, the day when Nicoyans will begin with a reveille through the main streets of the canton. Then, there will be civic events in educational centers as well as the placing of an offering at the monument to the Annexation, whose event begins at 9 a.m. and in which the President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves, participates.

Continuous celebrations

“And the celebrations continue, the Municipal Council will do its act in honor of the signing of the Annexation, then we will have the Government Council, a bullfight, a dance performed with the marimba orchestra Maribel. That day we have Malpaís and the seven concert bands of Costa Rica, there will be 200 musicians on a stage singing the only sound, the best sound of the Costa Rican people singing to Guanacaste, seven bands are called, it is an intervention by the Ministry of Culture” , Martínez pointed out. To close the night, there will be gunpowder play, dancing and marimbas. “But also a lot of love to welcome those who visit us with open arms,” said the mayor.

Millionaire party

In addition to the Municipal Council and the Government Council, the Supreme Court of Justice will meet at the House of Culture on July 24. While the deputies will have a special session that same day although they will be in Guanacaste since July 22 on tours of different cantons.

Additionally, the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR) will release the bicentennial currency and the Social Protection Board (JPS) will have banknotes alluding to this historical moment, Martínez highlighted.

For the bicentennial festival, the Municipality of Nicoya will disburse some ¢120 million, without counting on the sponsorships and participation in kind by the Ministry of Culture, who will be in charge of the transportation, lodging and feeding of the musicians of the seven bands.

To the above, decorations and more are added, which could reach a sum of up to ¢250 million in total. Martínez highlighted that it is possible that other Guanacaste cantons may have activities related to this event.

“I always advocate for Nicoya because it is the cradle of the Annexation but in this, Guanacasteans are always brothers and I am sure that in each canton that week there will be a party and a way to celebrate this bicentennial,” he considered.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR