    Updated:

    Nicoya in Costa Rica Inaugurates a New Park at the Annexation Monument Commemorating 201 Years of the Historical Decision

    With nearly 200 people participating

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    0

    Must Read

    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    The Municipality of Nicoya celebrated the inauguration of the new park at the Annexation Monument this past Sunday, a project that merges recreation, history, and culture in the heart of the canton.

    The event was held as part of the commemorative activities for the 201st anniversary of the Annexation of the Partido de Nicoya to Costa Rica and was led by Mayor Carlos Armando Martínez Arias, who highlighted the local government’s commitment to the well-being and identity of the community.

    A symbolic space

    “We gather today in this symbolic space for our canton, not only to celebrate the 201st anniversary of the Annexation, but also to officially open a new park that honors our history and reflects our commitment to culture, recreation, and community well-being,” said the municipal leader during the park’s opening.

    The project was developed in several stages. In the first phase, work was done to restore the reflecting pool that forms part of the monument, reinforcing its columns, removing the earth that covered it, and adding water jets to revitalize its surroundings.

    The second phase, inaugurated this Sunday, consisted of the construction of an amphitheater, seating areas, a stage for cultural performances, benches, lighting, and a central fountain that further beautifies this heritage site.

    The inauguration also included the participation of the Vice Mayors of Nicoya, members of the Municipal Council, and members of the Annexation Festival Organizing Committee.

    The opening to the public included a performance of folkloric dances by the group Kumbala, and the music of Carlos Loría and his friends, who delighted the audience.

    Community gathering point

    This new park seeks to become a community gathering point and is part of the Municipality’s efforts to reclaim public spaces, strengthen social harmony, and promote a healthy lifestyle—fundamental pillars of Nicoya’s identity as a Blue Zone.

    “This space is for you: for families, for children, for seniors, for artists, and for anyone who wants to feel proud of our roots. We invite you to make it your own, to take care of it, and for us to continue building together a more vibrant, dignified, and humane Nicoya,” he concluded.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaGUILLERMO AGUDELO
