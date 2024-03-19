NFL Star Chooses Costa Rica for Ayahuasca Retreat During His Vacation

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been the subject of media attention after his participation in an Ayahuasca retreat in Costa Rica during the off season, specifically Playa Esterillos Este, was revealed.The Aaron Rodgers news broke yesterday while he was in Costa Rica..

This event, organized by the company Behold Retreats, specialized in the therapeutic use of Ayahuasca, was attended by other prominent players in the league, including Jordan Poyer and Von Miller.

Therapeutic use of Ayahuasca

The announcement of Rodgers’ candidacy as vice president of the United States, along with independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has generated surprise and speculation among sports and political analysts. Rodgers, known as an advocate for the use of Ayahuasca, had never shown interest in entering politics, and his opinions often generate controversy due to their polarizing nature, the New York Post reported.

The timing of the candidacy announcement has been questioned, as it coincides with the period in which Rodgers was immersed in an Ayahuasca retreat in Costa Rica.

Although neither he nor Poyer provided specific details about the trip, Poyer’s recent social media posts confirm that the Retreat did indeed take place.However, so far, Rodgers has neither confirmed nor denied this information, adding an element of uncertainty to the situation.