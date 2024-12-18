This week, Netflix released a new three-part mini-series “Aaron Rodgers: Enigma” that offers a rare glimpse into the NFL icon’s life off the field, documenting his recovery from an Achilles heel injury and a journey of healing and spiritual transformation that took him to Behold Retreats in Esterillos, Costa Rica. Behold Retreats is a Plant Medicine and Ayahuasca Retreat facilitator hosting transformative psychedelic retreats in Costa Rica, Mexico, and Portugal.

Through the challenges of recovery and introspection, Aaron chose Behold’s Costa Rica retreat in the beautiful coastal area of Esterillos to reconnect, heal, and elevate his consciousness with the transformative power of Ayahuasca Medicine. The new Netflix documentary showcases not just his physical rehabilitation but his deeper quest for purpose and clarity, beyond his career as an American Football player that saw him reach the highest accolade in the sport, a Super Bowl MVP.



Guided by Behold’s skilled facilitators, including CEO and “Ayahuasca Guide” Danny, and supported by the sacred, ancient plant medicine of the Amazon, Aaron’s transformation exemplifies the profound possibilities that arise when intention aligns with the right environment and the power of plant medicine.

The Ayahuasca Ceremonies: A Journey of the Heart

For Aaron, the Ayahuasca ceremonies were nothing short of transformative. He went into the experience knowing it would be “big work,” and was ready to hold space, meditate, and surrender to whatever was needed — with the guidance of an experienced and reverent Ayahuasquero, Costa.

Costa’s role in the ceremonies was integral, as was his ability to craft the spiritual environment of the overall experience. Whether it was the carefully selected music, the use of silence, or the sacred moments of stillness, Costa’s presence was felt in every moment. Aaron spoke highly of the Ayahuasquero’s ability to create a sacred container where each individual could experience deep healing.

Costa Ayahuasquero

“I was so impressed with Costa,” Aaron reflected. “His ability to control the environment and his deep understanding of the plant medicine was truly remarkable. It was a gorgeous display of the mastery of a maestro.”

During these ceremonies, Aaron experienced some of the most beautiful moments of his life. But like any profound journey, the beauty was not without its challenges. The work was difficult, but the rewards were immense. Through Ayahuasca, Aaron was able to confront emotional blockages, deepen his understanding of self, and tap into a space of profound clarity.

In his own words, Aaron shared: “I had the three most beautiful experiences I’ve ever had.” “Not to be confused with meaning they were easy,” he clarifies, “but they were the three most beautiful experiences of my life at Behold.”

Learnings and Takeaways: Respect, Surrender, and Transformation

The impact of Aaron’s journey extended far beyond the ceremonies themselves. He left the Resonance retreat with new insights into the power of Ayahuasca, and a deeper reverence for the plant medicine. Having grown up with the belief that drugs were poison, Aaron had always seen Ayahuasca through a lens of skepticism with his time at Behold Retreats shifting that perspective entirely.

“You have to have a reverence for the power of plant medicine,” he reflected. “Because any plant or substance can either be medicine or poison. It depends on how it’s served, the facilitation, the mindset going in, and the ability to surrender to it. That’s why I don’t recommend it for everyone or with any shaman off the street. You want to ensure you’re with the right people.”

The Power of Psychedelic Plant Medicine

Plant medicine, or psychedelic medicine, is becoming more widely understood with scientific evidence that proves its effectiveness in the support of healing and biohacking, with public figures such as Aaron Rodgers helping shine a light on its effects.

Ayahuasca Ceremony Morning Share

While its popularity increases, it has never been more important for individuals to have a place for plant medicine to be facilitated safely and with the utmost care and discernment. Behold Retreats hosts small, intimate groups for six-seven days that are led by expert guides and healers after careful and thorough consultation by their team to create consciousness-elevating experiences that have the power to positively transform people’s lives.

“Aaron Rodgers: Enigma” is streaming globally on Netflix now.

For more information on Ayahuasca and Behold Retreats, visit https://www.behold-retreats.com/

About Behold Retreats

Behold Retreats is a plant medicine retreat facilitator hosting life-changing retreats in Portugal, Costa Rica, and Mexico. As plant medicine is becoming better understood with scientific evidence that proves it to be safe and effective in addressing common mental health challenges (anxiety, depression, addictive disorders, PTSD, amongst others), as well as improving well-being and performance in healthy individuals, benefiting from improvements in cognition, mood, behaviour, brain function, and social connectedness, it has never been more important for individuals to have a place for the plant medicine to be facilitated safely and with the utmost care. Behold Retreats hosts small, intimate groups for 6-7 days that are led by expert guides and healers after careful and thorough consultation by their team to create consciousness-elevating experiences that have the power to positively transform people’s lives. At Behold Retreats, we put our customers first. We provide safe, legal, and sacred environments for your journeys of self-discovery and transformation. We work with the highest quality therapists and coaches, and adhere to the highest medical and safety standards to provide the best available context for our guests. We provide a convenient end to end service that includes education, therapy/coaching, travel to a retreat, and integration of your experience into your daily life. We also provide post-retreat support to our customers, connecting you with sustainable practices to maintain positive momentum. https://www.behold-retreats.com/