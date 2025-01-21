Our TCRN team talked a few days ago with the young founders of the international NEXTGEN movement.

Langston Reid is one of the young, entrepreneurial leaders, the mastermind behind NextGen. Reid, in the year 2023, as an eleventh grader in high school in Massachusetts, USA, founded NEXTGEN.

He formed a team composed of other high school students with a bold vision: to bridge the gap in entrepreneurship education and empower young people to become innovators.

Frustrated by the lack of opportunities for students to explore business and entrepreneurship, they believed that young people could lead transformative change with the right tools and support.

They even set out to redefine the possibilities for student entrepreneurs and create a global platform where ideas thrive, leaders emerge and change takes root.

After late nights, participation in countless brainstorming sessions, and an unwavering belief in the power of youth-driven innovation, NEXTGEN has been shaping up admirably.

Thanks to the support of grant funds, school scholarships, and the guidance of mentors and educators, the organization launched its first entrepreneurial summit with complete success.

This movement, while still without a permanent physical location, has not stopped them from being active in Massachusetts, collaborating with regional centers, schools, and partner organizations to host events and entrepreneurial summits.

Who are the members of NEXTGEN?

NEXTGEN is led by a dynamic team of students and young professionals, including Langston Reid (Founder, CEO), Marcus Chin (Chief Operating Officer), Victoria Leeth (Chief Marketing Officer), Owen O’Brien (Chief Experience Officer), Laura Mokrzycki (Chief Relationship Officer), and Alexia Arrea & Alberto Vishnia (Costa Rica Regional Leaders), plus many ambassadors who work tirelessly to connect NEXTGEN with communities around the world.

“Each member contributes their unique skills and perspectives to our shared mission of connecting, educating, and empowering the next generation of business leaders and change agents,” noted Langston Reid.

Purpose and vision

Among the purposes of the young people who make up NEXTGEN is: to empower students with resources, expert guidance, and networks that enable them to innovate and drive meaningful change in their communities.

They are also on a mission to connect, educate, and empower young entrepreneurs and the next generation of business leaders.

It is a visionary team that keeps working towards a world where every young person has the tools, resources, and confidence to turn their ideas into impactful solutions, fostering a global culture of innovation and inclusion.

Who can be part of NEXTGEN?

Let’s remember that we are talking about a movement, or rather, a student-led platform where bold ideas thrive, leaders are born, and meaningful connections are made; through each program and event young people gain insights, skills, and confidence that are often lacking in traditional education systems around the world.

“Many students don’t have the opportunity to learn about entrepreneurship and business in school. NEXTGEN fills that gap by equipping young minds with real-world tools, knowledge, and resources to build lasting businesses. In doing so, we empower the next generation to face challenges, innovate fearlessly, and build a better future through the transformative power of enterprise and entrepreneurship,” added Langston.

NEXTGEN is open to all students and young adults around the world, whether they are budding entrepreneurs, curious learners, or change agents, everyone has a place within the movement.

To date, approximately 3,500 young people have been able to benefit through NEXTGEN in the United States, and, worth reporting, the team is about to hold its first international event in Costa Rica in March of this year 2025.

So far, they have partnered with seven sponsors, “we have supported three student-founded startups through our recent competition and awarded $1,000 in seed funding. Our programs engage students both in person and virtually, including a successful entrepreneurial summit that brought together ambitious students from New England and China. With a five-star satisfaction rating from attendees, NEXTGEN is pleased to expand our global reach and connect young leaders from diverse backgrounds in Costa Rica,” said founder Reid.

More details about its activities

NEXTGEN organizes face-to-face conferences, workshops, business pitch competitions, and training programs to empower ambitious students.

Activities include:

● Entrepreneurship Bootcamps: Hands-on learning experiences to develop business ideas from real-world leaders and renowned guest speakers.

● Leadership training: Programs designed to hone soft skills and leadership qualities.

● Competitions and challenges: Pitch competitions that encourage creativity, problem-solving, and inn, ovation, with cash prizes and awards for student ventures and initiatives.

● Mentoring programs: Direct connections with industry experts and role models, offering guidance, shadowing experiences, and networking opportunities.

● Workshops: Covering vital topics such as financial literacy, AI integration, startup development, leadership, networking, and business modeling.

● Internships and resume building: NEXTGEN partners with local and global companies to offer hands-on experience to strengthen students’ resumes and skills.

Do you have partnerships with other movements?

NEXTGEN collaborates with the New England Innovation Academy in Massachusetts and the Lincoln School in Costa Rica. Both institutions are committed to educational innovation and fostering entrepreneurship among students. The movement has also partnered with the NEIANext Program and several companies operating locally and globally. NEXTGEN has also partnered with student-founded startups in Massachusetts.

Who sponsors NextGen today, or may sponsor them in the future?

The team of young business leaders is supported by a mix of individual donors, educational institutions, and corporate sponsors. Current sponsors include: Rivet, Raptive, BETA Camp, Bentley Companies, Phase Zero Design, and Brock & Company. “We welcome partnerships with businesses, nonprofits, and philanthropists who believe in the power of youth innovation.”

Founder Langston Reid

As mentioned above, Langston Reid is the founder of NEXTGEN. The movement was activated when the young man was 17 years old, he is now 19. His goal for the future is to develop a start-up company in the field of health IT that addresses critical gaps in healthcare accessibility. “I also plan to embark on a creative venture that will allow me to live flexibly and pursue what I am passionate about. I plan to attend a great university to deepen my technical and business skills and position myself to thrive in whatever industry I enter” Reid detailed.

He highlighted a lesson his parents taught him early on, “that success is achieved by combining a goal, a deadline, a plan, and consistent action. When that goal is personal and meaningful, it leads to fulfillment. As long as I strive to improve my community, leave the world better than I found it, and work to be better tomorrow than I was today, I know I will have a lasting positive impact.”

Leadership as seen by the NEXTGEN team.

The group of young visionaries and innovators relate leadership to altruism: putting the needs of others before their own and contributing time, energy, and skills to improve the community. “In business, this translates to accepting feedback, putting ego aside, and focusing on meaningful ways to make a difference. True leadership is not about saying, -Look what I can do!- but rather, -Let me show you what YOU can do. I believe that great leaders help others shine without the desire to be seen. NEXTGEN entrepreneurs and leaders strive for collective success rather than personal recognition,” Langston Reid said.

Thus, within the movement, they believe that entrepreneurial leadership is about building bridges, not barriers and that it is about nurturing diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and ideas to foster deeper understanding and collaboration.

“Our organization’s decision to expand globally to Costa Rica is an intentional step to help our attendees connect across cultures and develop an appreciation for diversity in problem-solving. Entrepreneurs and leaders go hand in hand. People who realize the challenges around them and courageously seek help to develop impactful solutions. These are the qualities we cultivate in every program, workshop, and event: leaders who bring out the best in others and leave the world better than they found it,” is how Reid ended the enjoyable conversation with our TCRN team.

If you want to join the NEXTGEN team, participate in each of its annual activities, both face-to-face and virtual we invite you to enter their website and contact them, and learn more about the wonderful team: www.nextgenceos.org

