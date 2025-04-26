The US administration has just published on its official White House website that the most likely origin of COVID-19 was an incident at a lab related to “gain-of-function” research in Wuhan, China.

The position is based on the following arguments:

Unusual Biological Characteristic: The virus possesses a biological characteristic not found in nature.

Single Introduction to Humans: Data indicates that all COVID-19 cases stem from a single introduction to humans, which contrasts with previous pandemics that involved multiple transmission events from animals.

Laboratory in Wuhan: Wuhan is home to China’s main SARS research laboratory, known for conducting gain-of-function research with inadequate biosafety levels.

Pre-Outbreak Illnesses: Researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology presented COVID-19-like symptoms in the fall of 2019, months before the virus was identified at the wet market.

Lack of Evidence of Natural Origin: According to the administration, if evidence of a natural origin existed, it would have come to light by now, but that hasn’t happened.

“Gain-of-Function” Research and EcoHealth Alliance

The report argues that a laboratory incident related to “gain-of-function” research is the most likely origin of COVID-19. Current government mechanisms for overseeing this dangerous research are incomplete, severely complicated, and lack global applicability. (Gain-of-function research (GOFR) refers to the serial passage of microorganisms to increase their transmissibility, virulence, immunogenicity, and host tropism by applying selective pressure to a culture.)

Under the direction of Dr. Peter Daszak, EcoHealth used U.S. taxpayer funds to facilitate dangerous gain-of-function research in Wuhan. Following the publication of evidence that EcoHealth violated the terms of its National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) initiated official debarment proceedings and suspended all funding to EcoHealth. Additionally, the Department of Justice is reported to have opened an investigation into EcoHealth’s activities during the pandemic.

Criticism of Public Health Institutions

The report strongly criticizes the Biden administration’s health authorities, highlighting:

NIH Failures: It states that NIH procedures for funding and overseeing potentially dangerous research are deficient, unreliable, and pose a serious threat to public health and national security. Additionally, the NIH is alleged to have fostered an environment that encouraged the evasion of federal record-keeping laws. The Guardian

HHS Obstruction: The Biden administration, through HHS, allegedly waged a multi-year campaign of delays, confusion, and unresponsiveness to obstruct the Select Subcommittee’s investigation and conceal evidence that could incriminate or embarrass senior public health officials.

EcoHealth Obstruction: Dr. Peter Daszak is accused of obstructing the Select Subcommittee’s investigation by providing publicly available information, instructing his staff to reduce the scope and pace of productions, and altering documents before public release. Additionally, it is alleged that Dr. Daszak provided false statements to Congress.

Dr. David Morens: Dr. David Morens, a senior advisor to Dr. Fauci, is accused of willfully obstructing the Select Subcommittee’s investigation, lying to Congress on multiple occasions, illegally deleting federal records related to COVID-19, and sharing non-public information about NIH grant processes with Dr. Peter Daszak.

New York Obstruction: The New York State Executive Chamber, currently led by Governor Kathy Hochul, is alleged to have redacted documents, offered numerous illegitimate claims of privilege, and withheld thousands of pages of documents requested by the Select Subcommittee.

The report alleges that the World Health Organization’s (WHO) response to the pandemic was a failure because it caved to pressure from the Chinese Communist Party and put China’s political interests ahead of its international obligations. According to the Lab Leak report, a new WHO effort to address problems exacerbated by the pandemic through a “Pandemic Treaty” could harm the United States. The recommendation to stay “6 feet apart”—which closed schools and businesses in the U.S. and many other countries—was arbitrary and not based on science. In a closed-door hearing, Dr. Fauci testified that the guidance “just appeared,” Lab Leak claims.

The report asserts that there was also no conclusive evidence that masks effectively protected Americans against COVID-19. Public health officials constantly changed their minds about their effectiveness without providing scientific data, leading to a massive increase in public distrust.

Prolonged lockdowns caused incalculable damage not only to the economy but also to mental and physical health, with a particularly negative impact on young people. Instead of prioritizing the protection of the most vulnerable populations, federal and state government policies forced millions of people to forgo essential aspects of a healthy and financially stable life.

New York’s Mistakes During the Pandemic: Former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s March 25 order forcing nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients was an act of medical negligence. Evidence shows that Cuomo and his administration worked to cover up the tragic consequences of their decisions, seemingly to avoid accountability.

COVID-19 Misinformation: Public health officials frequently misled with conflicting messages, knee-jerk reactions, and a lack of transparency. Most egregiously, the federal government demonized alternative treatments and unconventional narratives (such as the lab leak theory) in an attempt to coerce and control people’s health care choices. When those efforts failed, the Biden administration resorted to “direct censorship”—coercing and collaborating with the world’s leading social media platforms to censor all dissent related to COVID-19.

