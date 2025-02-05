NEW OFFERING: Exceptional Ocean View Home with Private Pool Near Playa Hermosa, Jacó

If you’re seeking the perfect combination of modern luxury, breathtaking ocean views, and close proximity to one of Costa Rica’s most sought-after beach destinations, this new offering is an opportunity you won’t want to miss. Located just minutes from Playa Hermosa and only 20 minutes from Jacó, this stunning property is designed for those who desire an exceptional lifestyle in one of the most desirable coastal regions in Costa Rica.

Property Features: 3 Spacious Bedrooms



The home features three generously sized bedrooms, designed with comfort and relaxation in mind. Each bedroom offers ample closet space and is filled with natural light, making it the perfect retreat after a day at the beach.

3 Modern Bathrooms



With stylish, high-end finishes throughout, the bathrooms are designed to provide a sense of tranquility and luxury. Whether you’re preparing for the day or unwinding in the evening, these bathrooms offer the perfect atmosphere for relaxation.

200m² of Open, Airy Living Space



The open-concept living area seamlessly integrates the kitchen, dining, and living rooms, creating an ideal space for entertaining or simply enjoying the scenic views. Large windows throughout the home allow you to take in the beauty of the surrounding landscape while enjoying a gentle coastal breeze.

Breathtaking Ocean Views



One of the highlights of this property is the stunning ocean views. Whether you’re lounging by the pool or relaxing in the living room, you’ll have unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean, offering the perfect setting for both serene mornings and spectacular sunsets.

Private Pool



Designed for those who enjoy the ultimate in outdoor living, the private pool is perfect for cooling off after a day in the sun. Whether you’re looking to relax poolside or host a gathering, the outdoor space is ideal for enjoying Costa Rica’s warm climate.

Parking for 2 Cars



This property offers convenient parking for up to two vehicles, ensuring that you and your guests always have a secure place to park.

Proximity to Playa Hermosa and Jacó



Located just a few minutes from Playa Hermosa, one of Costa Rica’s most pristine beaches, this home offers easy access to the sand and surf. Playa Hermosa is known for its world-class surfing, calm waters, and natural beauty. Additionally, the lively town of Jacó, with its shops, restaurants, and entertainment options, is just a short 20-minute drive away, providing the perfect balance of tranquility and convenience.

Why This Property Is Perfect for You:



Whether you’re looking for a vacation home, a full-time residence, or an investment opportunity, this property offers everything you need. Its prime location near Playa Hermosa ensures that you’re always close to the beach, while its spacious design and modern amenities offer the luxury and comfort that make Costa Rican living so desirable.

With its ready-to-move-in status, you can start enjoying the best of coastal living immediately. The area is ideal for those who love outdoor activities such as surfing, hiking, and wildlife watching, while still being close enough to Jacó for those who prefer a vibrant town atmosphere.

Don’t Miss Out on This Exceptional Opportunity



This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise in one of Costa Rica’s most desirable beach communities. With its stunning ocean views, private pool, and proximity to both Playa Hermosa and Jacó, this home is the perfect place to enjoy the pura vida lifestyle.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact us via WhatsApp at +506 8719-4703 or email [email protected]. Our team is ready to help you make this dream home your reality.

