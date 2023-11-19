New Island Emerges After Underwater Volcano Eruption in the Pacific

In the Pacific Ocean, a new island was born after the eruption of an underwater volcano. The event occurred on October 30 and was captured by cameras from Iwo Jima, an island in Japan located less than a mile from the site.

In the video, broadcast by the Japanese media Asahi Shimbum, you can see how a portion of land is positioned on the surface of the ocean among the large amount of smoke. According to the Earthquake Research Institute at the University of Tokyo, the island could continue to grow if volcanic activity continues.

Now, the new formation is part of the Ogasawara Islands, a Japanese archipelago located 1,000 kilometers from Tokyo, which is recognized as a World Natural Heritage Site by UNESCO.

How did the new island originate?

The underwater volcano has been erupting for some time, possibly since October 21, which would have caused magma to solidify beneath the surface; explained SetsuyaNakada, professor of volcanology at the University of Tokyo, to The Japan Times.

Then, during the eruption on October 30, the accumulated rock material was propelled and positioned above the water, which led to the creation of the new island.

“At an earlier stage, a vertical jet of black, debris and water gushed upwards. Since November 3, the eruption began to change and the emission of volcanic ash continued in an explosive manner,” the specialist explained to the Japanese newspaper.

Nakada says the island erodes easily, but as long as the underwater volcano activity continues, it is likely to remain because the lava flow protects it. In addition, he indicated that the eruption could cause it to expand until it merges with Iwo Jima.

What is the exact location of the new island?

The new island is located on the volcano that is 1 kilometer from Iwo Jima, 20 meters above the sea, according to Yuji Usui, an analyst with the volcanic division of the Japan Meteorological Agency. Currently, its diameter is 100 meters.