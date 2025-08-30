More
    Search
    Local News
    Updated:

    New Identity Card in Costa Rica Will Eliminate Father and Mother Information Announces the TSE

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) announced that the new design of the identity card will enter circulation in the coming weeks. The measure is part of a modernization process that seeks to reduce the risk of fraud, protect sensitive data, and streamline procedures.

    The document will no longer display the names of the father and mother, nor the voting address. The TSE explained that the elimination of these sections is based on security and privacy criteria. With this, Costa Rica aligns itself with the international identification standards applied in various countries.

    Validity and dimensions remain unchanged

    The ID card will remain valid for 10 years. It will also maintain the international size stipulated by the ISO 7810 ID-1 standard: 85.60 millimeters × 53.98 millimeters. The ID card will be made of polycarbonate with color laser engraving, increasing its durability. It will also include a secondary photograph alongside the main image, reinforcing the document’s authenticity.

    These improvements include:

    Replacement of the barcode with MRZ (Machine Readable Zone) technology.

    Inclusion of microtext, visible only with magnification.

    Ultraviolet ink and embossed text.

    Inclusion of the initials “TSE” in Braille.

    These elements are intended to make counterfeiting more difficult and facilitate reading by automatic immigration control and identity verification systems.

    Validity of the current design and new digital ID card

    The TSE reiterated that the current ID card will remain valid if it is in good condition and current. A mandatory change will not be required. Replacements will continue to be free, unless the individual submits more than one application per year.

    Starting September 9, individuals will be able to apply for the Costa Rican Digital Identity (IDC). This virtual document can be carried on mobile devices and will cost ₡2,600. It will be valid for four years.

    The system will use authentication via PIN, fingerprint, or facial recognition. Additionally, the Verifier Agent app will be enabled so that institutions and businesses can validate the document in real time.

    The TSE clarified that, in the National Elections of February 1, 2026, voting will only be possible with a physical ID card, either in its current format or in the new design. The IDC will still be in the initial stages of implementation.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWILMER USECHE
    Previous article
    Risk Atlas 2025: Costa Rica Grows Strongly, But Faces Political Tensions, High Energy Costs, and a Significant Infrastructure Gap
    Next article
    The Long Goodbye: How to Preserve Your Mental Wellbeing When Miles Separate You from Family

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    The Long Goodbye: How to Preserve Your Mental Wellbeing When Miles Separate You from Family

    The ache of missing family is a universal human experience, but when separation stretches from weeks into months or...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2025 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »