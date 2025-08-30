The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) announced that the new design of the identity card will enter circulation in the coming weeks. The measure is part of a modernization process that seeks to reduce the risk of fraud, protect sensitive data, and streamline procedures.

The document will no longer display the names of the father and mother, nor the voting address. The TSE explained that the elimination of these sections is based on security and privacy criteria. With this, Costa Rica aligns itself with the international identification standards applied in various countries.

Validity and dimensions remain unchanged

The ID card will remain valid for 10 years. It will also maintain the international size stipulated by the ISO 7810 ID-1 standard: 85.60 millimeters × 53.98 millimeters. The ID card will be made of polycarbonate with color laser engraving, increasing its durability. It will also include a secondary photograph alongside the main image, reinforcing the document’s authenticity.

These improvements include:

Replacement of the barcode with MRZ (Machine Readable Zone) technology.

Inclusion of microtext, visible only with magnification.

Ultraviolet ink and embossed text.

Inclusion of the initials “TSE” in Braille.

These elements are intended to make counterfeiting more difficult and facilitate reading by automatic immigration control and identity verification systems.

Validity of the current design and new digital ID card

The TSE reiterated that the current ID card will remain valid if it is in good condition and current. A mandatory change will not be required. Replacements will continue to be free, unless the individual submits more than one application per year.

Starting September 9, individuals will be able to apply for the Costa Rican Digital Identity (IDC). This virtual document can be carried on mobile devices and will cost ₡2,600. It will be valid for four years.

The system will use authentication via PIN, fingerprint, or facial recognition. Additionally, the Verifier Agent app will be enabled so that institutions and businesses can validate the document in real time.

The TSE clarified that, in the National Elections of February 1, 2026, voting will only be possible with a physical ID card, either in its current format or in the new design. The IDC will still be in the initial stages of implementation.

