Guanacaste Airport, a member of the VINCI Airports network, and the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) announce the launch of Canadian airline Porter Airlines starting December 4, with direct flights from Toronto (YYZ) and Ottawa (YOW).

According to the airline’s schedule, the Toronto (YYZ) – Guanacaste (LIR) route will be available from December 4 to March 5, 2026, with departures on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

The Ottawa (YOW) – Guanacaste (LIR) route will begin on December 13 and run through March 7, 2026, with operations on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Operations will be on an Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, with capacity for 132 seats in a two-by-two configuration.

The first destination

Guanacaste becomes the first destination Porter introduces in Central America. Furthermore, this will be the first time Costa Rica connects directly with Ottawa.

Strengthening the relationship between Costa Rica and Canada

“The arrival of Porter Airlines to Guanacaste is the result of our ongoing efforts to strengthen the relationship between Costa Rica and Canada. During our recent tour of several Canadian cities, we confirmed that interest in our country is growing, and these new routes from Toronto and Ottawa open opportunities for more Canadians to discover the natural and cultural riches of Guanacaste and the entire country,” said William Rodríguez, Costa Rica’s Minister of Tourism.

According to data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), 257,395 Canadian tourists visited Costa Rica by air in 2024. In the first five months (January – May) of this year, 147,743 travelers from Canada arrived by air.

“Canadian travelers’ interest in Costa Rica is steadily growing, and now passengers can enjoy Porter’s award-winning hospitality in every aspect of the flight experience,” said Andrew Pierce, vice president of network planning and reporting. “Porter is the only North American airline to offer complimentary wine and beer, premium Canadian snacks, and no middle seats to all travelers in economy class in every market we serve.”

“The arrival of Porter Airlines marks a milestone for Guanacaste Airport. Canada is a strategic market and the most dynamic we have at Guanacaste Airport. In the first quarter of the year alone, there was a 2.6% increase compared to 2024, with Toronto as the main source market for tourists. These new direct routes from Toronto and Ottawa reinforce our commitment to connecting Guanacaste and consolidating the region as an increasingly attractive tourist destination for Canadian travelers,” said César Jaramillo, general manager of Guanacaste Airport.

