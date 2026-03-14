The canton of Alajuelita will be home to the new Hacienda Verbena Business Park. This is a mixed-use project with an investment of $75 million. It could generate up to 1,000 jobs during its construction and operational phases.

The project is being co-developed by Meridia Gerencia y Desarrollo Inmobiliario and Deindustrial Inmobiliaria, in partnership with Hacienda La Verbena.

It aims to attract domestic and multinational companies in sectors such as logistics, distribution, mass consumption, and retail, the park reported in a press release.

The project has already generated around 500 direct jobs during the construction phase. Once it becomes operational, another 500 jobs are expected to be created.

Construction on the first phase of the project began in January of this year, and 78% of the leasable space has already been committed to by companies interested in setting up operations in the complex.

The business park is being developed on a 16-hectare property, of which approximately 83,500 square meters will be designated for leasable space.

A Driver of Development for Alajuelita

Jorge Monge, president of Meridia Gerencia y Desarrollo Inmobiliario, noted that the project aims to become a driver of development for the canton.

“It was conceived with the vision of becoming a driver of development for Alajuelita and for the country. This business park will not only attract investment and top-tier companies but will also generate real opportunities for employment and growth for nearby communities,” he said.

According to the developers, the first building in the business park is expected to begin operations in January 2027, and completion of the first phase is scheduled for July of that same year.

Aris Stamatiadis, managing partner of Deindustrial Inmobiliaria, explained that the project aims to combine economic growth with sustainability.

“The proximity between workspaces and communities helps strengthen supply chains with local small and medium-sized enterprises and improve people’s quality of life,” he said.

The project also includes measures to promote local hiring. According to the developers, at least 20% of the workers hired by the companies participating in the construction must be residents of Alajuelita.

In addition, partnerships will be promoted with local job boards and institutions such as the National Institute of Learning (INA), the Ministry of Public Education (MEP), and technical and vocational schools to boost employability in the area.