Netflix Documentary on Nicoya and Other Blue Zones in the World Captivates Viewers

Netflix presented a preview of the documentary ” Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones ”, which will be available from August 30.In the production, he will reveal the lives of more than 58 people over 100 years of age who inhabit the Nicoya Peninsula, one of the five Blue Zones in the world.

The series, which is divided into four parts, will take people into the diet and lifestyles of those who live longer lives.Among the scenarios that will be appreciated in Costa Rica are Santa Cruz, Carrillo and Nicoya.

In the early 2000s, Dan Buettner collaborated with National Geographic to reverse engineer a formula for longevity.He scoured the world for years looking for places where people live much longer than average, and the concept of “blue zones” came to life.

To date, the expeditions have made known Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Icaria, Greece; Loma Linda, California and the Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica; as Blue Zones with the highest rates of living centenarians.

Similar healthy living

These five places share some similar elements such as a plant-based diet, natural movement, and putting family first, which have been shown to promote the longevity and health of their residents.

“The series is the culmination of 20 years of identifying and studying the world’s longest-living people. I can’t imagine a better source of experience for learning how to live a longer life than the people who have actually made it. And the core secret they have to offer us is not at all what you think,” Buettner said.