Basketball icon and considered by many as the best player in the history of the NBA, Michael Jordan, is in Costa Rica enjoying a well-deserved vacation. According to the press office of the Immigration and Foreigners Office, the legendary former Chicago Bulls player entered the country on Monday, January 6, 2025.

During the last few days, there had been rumors about his presence in Costa Rican soil, and now the arrival of this world figure who has marked generations both on and off the court has been made official.

A world icon visits Costa Rica

Michael Jordan, who at 61 years of age continues to be an absolute reference in basketball, won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls, immortalizing his name in the history of the sport. His competitiveness, leadership and technical ability have made him an inspiration to millions of fans around the world.

Although no specific details have been revealed about the destinations he will visit in the country, his stay has generated excitement among Costa Ricans, who see with pride that their land is chosen by renowned celebrities to vacation.

Costa Rica: A favorite destination for celebrities

Jordan’s arrival is not an isolated case, as the country continues to position itself as an attraction for international personalities. In recent weeks, stars such as Gal Gadot, known for her role as Wonder Woman, and singer Shawn Mendes also visited Costa Rica.

With its rich biodiversity, paradisiacal landscapes and hospitality, Costa Rica continues to establish itself as a key point for those seeking to disconnect from the hustle and bustle and enjoy nature.

The impact of this visit on the country

The presence of a figure of the stature of Michael Jordan is not only cause for celebration for basketball lovers, but also highlights Costa Rica as a privileged tourist destination on the global radar. His visit reaffirms the country’s ability to attract international icons seeking a balance between luxury and nature.

Meanwhile, Costa Ricans are eagerly awaiting possible sightings of the basketball legend in some corner of the national paradise. Undoubtedly, his stay will be remembered as one of the great moments for the country at the beginning of 2025.

