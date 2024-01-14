Natural Remedies Against Insects That “Bug” You

Insects are animals that should be kept away from homes, considering them responsible for the transmission of some diseases. To avoid the presence of these beings, you can use natural remedies such as:

According to experts, 85% of eucalyptus is citronella and that is why it serves to repel insects. It is excellent against mosquitoes. It can be used both at home and in the field.

Here are some examples:

You can use 10 drops of eucalyptus oil in 20 tablespoons of moisturizer. This mixture is applied to arms, legs and cheeks. Laurel is very good against flies, fleas, ants, mosquitoes and moths.

You can place several bay leaves in the drawers and in the closet against moths, otherwise you have to prepare a spray with a glass of warm water, 10 drops of bay oil and a tablespoon of liquid soap. The mixture is sprayed around the house, both on furniture and curtains.

Apple cider vinegar is a natural insecticide, one of the most used against flies and mosquitoes. Its use is very easy, you should spray the vinegar on the kitchen, table and curtains.

Lemon and cloves

Finally, the combination of lemon and cloves has a very strong aroma that scares away insects. You can mix the juice of several lemons in a spray bottle and add at least 10 cloves. It is applied by means of a spray throughout the house. You can also cut the lemon in half and place 8 cloves in each half.