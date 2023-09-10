Natives of Limon Commemorated “Day of the Black Person and Afro-Costa Rican Culture” with an Afro-Catwalk

As part of the commemoration of the Day of the black person and Afro-Costa Rican culture, on August 31, APM Terminals organized an Afro parade.And for this, company collaborators participated, but also residents of Moín y Limón and children from the Villa del Mar 2 school.The young Black Beauty winner, Aisha Gregory Allen, who was a judge of the catwalk, also participated in the activity.

Our beautiful culture

“I am a spokesperson for our culture and our roots, for everything that comes with being a black person and being a person who has Afro roots. August 31 is a wonderful day, where we celebrate everything we are and our beautiful culture,” said Aisha.

MaykelUlloa, a resident of Corales 3 in Limón and collaborator of APM Terminals, won first place in the Afro catwalk awards.The winner obtained a bonus for ¢100,000 in purchases and a basket with Caribbean products, the company reported.

Here are the details of the event

The catwalk was held at the APM Terminals facilities and had 18 participants.Each costume was contributed by each participant: some designed and made it with the help of relatives and others bought it.They chose to wear clothes made of satin, cotton, linen in tropical fabric and with African print.

“The suit means a lot to me because my mom makes it for me every year and I always have her support to wear it on this date. I designed the turban and petticoat and she recreated it,” said DainaAyara, a resident of downtown Limón.

Lisbeth Thomas, Director of Human Resources at APM Terminals, indicated that these activities contribute to transferring customs to new generations

“Once again we appreciate all the contribution that Afro-Costa Rican culture has brought to this country, and especially to the province of Limón. We have had a parade with very cheerful typical costumes of African origin as is typical of our province”, expressed Thomas.