National University of Costa Rica Obtains Permit for Hemp Cultivation and Will Develop Research on It

The Tico agricultural ministry reported that the National University (UNA) will carry out research on the Hemp plant, whose cultivation was only approved in March 2022 in Costa Rica. The research will be based on the development and properties of the hemp components.

The project will be carried out within the framework of the Food Quality and Innovation Program (Ciagro), of the UNA School of Agricultural Sciences. It is intended to validate techniques for modulating physiological processes in the cultivation of hemp of 2 varieties from Canada.

According to MAG, this is key to generating knowledge for the national agro-productive sector. “This is an emerging crop and there is little institutional academic experience”, reported the MAG through a press release last Friday, August 18th.

It is legal since the beginning of 2022

After the legalization of hemp and medical cannabis in March 2022, in November of the same year it was revealed that the MAG had granted the first permit for the cultivation and processing of hemp. By then, there were already another 7 applications pending. In addition, the MAG has reported at least 2 other licenses granted since the end of 2022.