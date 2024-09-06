More
    National Theater Workshop in Costa Rica Opens Auditions for Its 2025 Basic Cycle

    Institution offers 100% scholarships for studies in Acting and Theatrical Promotion

    The Ministry of Culture and Youth, through the Melico Salazar Popular Theater (TPMS), is pleased to announce that its National Theater Workshop (TNT) is about to open the registration process for auditions for the 2025 Basic Cycle, which offers 100% scholarships for studies in Acting and Theatrical Promotion.The Basic Cycle, which lasts two years, is taught from Monday to Friday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

    According to the TPMS, registration will be open from Monday, September 2, 2024, until the first 64 applications are completed, with 16 additional applications on the waiting list, for a total of 80 registrations. Registrations must be made through the form available HERE, which must be completed and presented physically, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the facilities of the National Theater Workshop, in Barrio Escalante.The institution reported that only complete forms with all the requested requirements will be accepted.

    Auditions

    The audition process will take place in three stages: Collective Induction, Individual Interview and Audition (Musical Expression, Body Expression and Theatrical Play).The audition process will be carried out in person at the headquarters of the National Theater Workshop, with a maximum capacity of 20 students selected, according to the best ratings obtained. If the 20 places are not filled in the first four processes, the applicants from the waiting list will be called.

    The process schedule is as follows:

    National Theatre Workshop

    Collective induction

    Group 1 | Friday 04 Oct

    Group 2 | Friday 11 Oct

    Group 3 | Friday 18 Oct

    Group 4 | Friday 25 Oct

    Waiting list | Friday 01 Nov

    Individual interview

    Group 1 | Tuesday 08 Oct

    Group 2 | Tuesday 15 Oct

    Group 3 | Tuesday 22 Oct

    Group 4 | Tuesday 29 Oct

    Waiting list | Tuesday 05 Nov

    Audition: Musical, Body Expression and Theatrical Play

    Group 1 | Saturday 12 Oct

    Group 2 | Saturday 19 Oct

    Group 3 | Saturday 26 Oct

    Group 4 | Saturday 02 Nov

    Waiting list | Saturday 09 Nov

    National theatre workshop Requirements:

    Be of legal age or turn 18 during the first year of the Basic Cycle.

    Present the high school diploma (before January 2025).

    Attach a copy of the identity card (or residence card/permits for foreigners).

    Submit two passport-sized photographs.

    Admission Conditions:

    Applicants must ensure that:

    Have the identity card inhand during the sessions.

    Wear comfortable clothing for the activities.

    Be aware of the dates assigned for each session.

    Attend each appointment punctually.

    Schedule of Activities:

    Collective Induction: Fridays, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

    Individual Interview: Tuesdays, time assigned in the Collective Induction (between 5:00 p.m. onwards, 15 to 20 minutes per interviewee).

    Audition: Saturdays, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

    The results will be announced on Wednesday, November 27, starting at 1:00 p.m.

    For more information and details about the registration process and auditions, those interested can call tel.: 2295-6086 or by email: [email protected]

