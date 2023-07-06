National Theater of Costa Rica Premieres ‘Multimedia Collection’ Accessible to the Public

Through the cooperation of the Organization of Ibero-American States, the National Theater of Costa Rica (TNCR) launched its “Multimedia Collection” this week, a section within the institutional website that will make available to the public a wide collection of videos, hand programs , photographs, posters, historical capsules and press releases of the shows that have been presented at the institution.

126 years of artistic and cultural activity

“Throughout 126 years of artistic and cultural activity, the National Theater has managed to compile a very robust documentary collection, which we consider essential to be accessible to the entire public, which is why with the cooperation of the OEI we have managed to ensure that all this material becomes a multimedia gallery so that all people can visit and understand the magic of the staging and the parallel activities that we carry out”, commented Karina Salguero Moya, general director of the National Theater.

“From the institutions we must think about innovation in public administration and that is why we must seek that contemporary tools serve to have more people connected with us and it will serve to be a platform to invite those who are far from the TNCR to have access to everything we have happens here, as a way to build bridges to think about the future and generate circulation and theater circuits”, concluded Salguero.

The OEI donation corresponded to $15,000 dollars for the technology infrastructure. The TNCR also made a contribution of resources for the hiring of the classification, arrangement and description of the videos.

Believing that education, science, technological development and culture

Melissa Wong Sagel, director of the OEI Costa Rica Office, expressed: “We believe that education, science, technological development and culture are elements that contribute to social transformation, one that allows access to more and better opportunities. In this sense, the OEI expresses the will of states and societies that are committed to respecting and adopting these pillars, which today more than ever need to be strengthened to strengthen our society. Culture must be the basis for creating a more sensitive and empathetic society and science must be the manual for innovation and openness to new technologies”.

“The film library project contributes to this fight for the conservation and active dissemination of the audiovisual heritage of the National Theater and with its subsequent online access. For OEI, it is important to create these alliances as part of the knowledge, recognition and appreciation of heritage -tangible and intangible-, which is essential for the preservation and maintenance of our Ibero-American culture”, added Wong.

As part of the process for cataloging the material, videos in different formats dating from 1980 were reviewed; In addition, many had to recover, which implied obtaining specialized machines for their revision.

As reported by the TNCR, in this first installment, the entire year 2022 is made available, the goal is that the institution’s qualified personnel can continue working throughout the year so that previous years are included and that they continue to be updated with the upcoming events held at the institution.

The creation of this “Multimedia Collection” corresponds to a project led by the general direction of the TNCR, hand in hand with the areas of Communication, Institutional Archive, Cultural Promotion -Graphic Design and Audiovisual Production-, Conservation and Legal Advice.