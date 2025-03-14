More
    National Symphony Orchestra to Offer Six Free Concerts in Desamparados, Santa Ana, and Guanacaste

    Learn about the NSO tour featuring works by renowned composers. Free concerts in various locations

    By Wilmer Useche
    With a musical repertoire that includes works by Gioachino Rossini, Leroy Anderson, John Williams, Vinicio Meza, and Carlos Guzmán, the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) will tour six free concerts in Desamparados, Santa Ana, as well as Nandayure, Hojancha, and Nicoya.

    From March 14 to 21, the group will perform in churches and educational centers in these communities. This is part of the more than 50 cultural outreach concerts planned for 2025.

    The guest conductor for this tour is Costa Rican Delberh Castellón, who is a member of the orchestra’s oboe section. He has conducted NSO on several occasions, but this will be his first experience outside the Greater Metropolitan Area.

    “This week we will begin rehearsals for the concerts in San José and Guanacaste, visiting different communities and schools with a repertoire of brilliant, energetic works.

    Music by great world composers

    “We will perform music by great world composers as well as music by national composers Carlos Guzmán and Vinicio Meza. Therefore, we invite the residents of these areas to join us for these concerts,” Castellón commented.

    Take note of the dates and times!

    The concert locations and times are as follows:

    Friday, March 14: Our Lady of the Forsaken Parish at 7 p.m.

    Monday, March 17: Santa Ana High School at 9:30 a.m.

    Tuesday, March 18: Nandayure Parish at 6:30 p.m.

    Wednesday, March 19: Hojancha Parish at 6 p.m.

    Thursday, March 20: CTP in Corralillo de Nicoya at 10 a.m.

    Friday, March 21: Colegio Humanístico Costarricense in Nicoya at 10 a.m.

    In addition to the concerts with the OSN, on Tuesday, March 18, a quintet from the group will perform for the students of the Sámara High School. This format is implemented in schools that do not have a gymnasium or a space large enough for a concert with the full symphony orchestra.

    Rehearsals began this Tuesday, March 11, in the main hall of the National Music Center in Moravia, and will continue on Wednesday, March 12, and Thursday, March 13, in the morning.

