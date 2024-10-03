Costa Rican families on vacation take about three trips a year, averaging 3.2 nights away from home; meanwhile, 27% of domestic tourists visit national parks and biological reserves during their holidays.These are some data from the study on vacation habits of Costa Ricans presented today by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, in the context of World Tourism Day.

The survey was conducted by the company Cid Gallup and collected data between June and July of 2024.In the study, more than 2,000 households across the country were visited, aiming to characterize and understand how Costa Rican families vacation.

It is estimated that 61.6% of Costa Rican families took vacations, day trips, or both during 2023 and the first half of 2024.During the holidays, they stay away from home for an average of 3.2 nights and take at least three trips a year.

The study reflects that the periods when they vacation coincide with school and work breaks: December, Christmas, New Year’s, January, Holy Week, July, and mid-year vacations; these are the times identified by the respondents.

National parks and biological reserves are among the favorites to visit during vacations: 27% of families mentioned having visited one during 2023 and the first half of 2024.

‘Let’s Go Touristing’

“We will share this valuable information with entrepreneurs in the tourism sector, who, as creators of products and services, will be able to adjust their offerings according to the identified needs.” “Additionally, I celebrate that 70% of Costa Ricans recognize the campaign ‘Let’s Go Touristing,’ a brand of the ICT,” said William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.

More details:

68% of the surveyed Costa Ricans used social media in planning their family vacations.

19% of families take their pets with them.

Households invest on average an amount ranging from ¢187,887 to ¢212,424, and the amount per person, per night, is around ¢27,070 to ¢29,985.

These expenses are mainly distributed into three categories: 42% on accommodation, 30% on food, and 21% on transportation, among others.

81% of those who go out pay using savings, while 4% use their bonuses or holiday pay, 6% pay with credit cards, and 2% do so through this method, but under a zero-interest program. 7% indicated other means to cover their expenses.

51% of those surveyed are willing to recommend the experience during their vacation to friends and family.

