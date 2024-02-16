National Parks Album Will be a Window for International Tourism in Costa Rica

With the intention that the Panini National Parks album be a window for people from all over the world to learn about Costa Rica and want to see and enjoy its valuable biodiversity in person, the album was presented and donated to representatives of the diplomatic corps in the country.

15 Diplomatic Missions and ambassadors from countries such as the United Arab Emirates, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Italy, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain, Cuba, Trinidad and Tobago, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Guatemala, the European Union, Panama and Bolivia, met in the National Park Tapantí – Massif de laMuerte Sector, located in Orosi de Cartago.

There they learned about the natural beauties of this natural jewel of 58 thousand hectares and learned about the other 29 parks that are included in the PANINI edition, the only one on this topic.

The event also allowed the Diplomats to be exposed to the great contribution that the Tapantí National Park makes to Costa Rica, which beyond a protection zone, is a source of electricity, thanks to the ICE hydroelectric plant, as well as a large part of the drinking water consumed in the Greater Metropolitan Area.

A unique experience

“On this occasion we immersed ourselves in a unique experience, taking a tour of the park’s trails with the help of the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC). We are sure that diplomats will spread the word and it will be an opportunity to learn more about the beauties of Costa Rica,” commented Zully Zamora, Panini marketing manager.

The PANINI album on National Parks can be purchased in the main stores and supermarkets in the country and costs ¢10,000 for the hard cover and ¢2,500 for the soft cover. It has 241 stickers that complete the 48 pages, the envelopes have a price of ¢600.

In addition, it can be purchased through Amazon, the country’s airports and in Britt stores in its Premium Box edition, which includes the hardcover album and the stickers necessary to complete it for a total cost of $100.

“We are pleased to have carried out this tour, the Costa Rican Foreign Ministry wanted the diplomats to experience the essence of Costa Rica, to enjoy it from different perspectives, from the perspective of the communities we visited. We wanted to start this experience by bringing them to this National Park, which despite its great value is unknown even by many nationals,” said Adriana Bagnarello, from the International Cooperation Directorate of the International Cooperation Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship.

Really wonderful experience

For the Italian ambassador in Costa Rica, Alberto Colella, who describes himself as a lover of Costa Rican nature, “The experience was really wonderful, I belong to the generation of the 60s and 70s. I was born and grew up with Panini figurines, which at that time era were very different from today’s, since these collections were just beginning. This tour took me back to my childhood when Panini representatives would visit the school and distribute the albums and figurines, making us jump with happiness.”

The ambassador applauded the initiative to disseminate the national parks of Costa Rica through an album, which he described as a very important instrument, not only for children who can appreciate, learn and perhaps better understand the country’s network of national parks, but also for foreigners who live here and those who may visit us.