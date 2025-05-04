More
    National Museum of Costa Rica Invites You on a Space Adventure

    The Museum celebrates its 138th anniversary with a festival and exhibits six meteorites from its geology collection

    By TCRN STAFF
    The National Museum of Costa Rica is celebrating, and it wants you to be part of the celebration. This Sunday, May 4th, the institution commemorates its 138th anniversary with a special festival that promises to transport adults and children alike on a true space adventure.

    The highlight of the day will be the opening of the exhibition “Early Travelers of the Solar System,” where the public will be able to admire six meteorites from different parts of the world.

    Among them, a fragment of the meteorite that fell in Aguas Zarcas, San Carlos, in 2019 stands out. It is famous for its scientific value and its role in studies of the origin of life.

    The exhibition, located at the end of the museum’s history room, offers a close-up look at these ancient objects, allowing visitors to discover their physical and chemical characteristics and learn the differences between meteorites, meteoroids, and asteroids. Everything is presented in a clear and accessible way for the whole family.

    Wide range of cultural activities

    The festive program begins at 9 a.m. with the opening of the exhibition and runs until 4 p.m., offering a range of cultural activities. At 9:30 a.m., narrator Rodolfo González will offer an entertaining storytelling session inspired by the works of Costa Rican scientist Anastasio Alfaro, accompanied by music and audience participation.

    The music will continue at 11 a.m. with a concert by the Elemental Symphonic Band of the National Institute of Music. The 55 young musicians, under the direction of maestro Walter Jiménez, will perform a thematic repertoire ranging from Gustav Holst’s suite The Planets to selections from Fantasia 2000 and the iconic Batman theme.

    In the afternoon, at 1:30 p.m., the curtain rises with the theatrical performance “Traveling on a Comet,” which tells the story of the journey of Artemis, a young astronaut traveling through space on a magical comet. The performance combines puppets, projections, music, and black light to offer an immersive experience for all ages.

    Free admision

    Additionally, throughout the day, visitors can explore a crafts and traditional food fair, where they will find everything from minerals and rocks to works of art and typical culinary delights. Admission to the festival is free for nationals and residents with identification. It’s a unique opportunity to celebrate, learn, and enjoy with the family.

