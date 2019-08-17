For any business looking to expand from a local business to a national business, it’s important to have a solid marketing plan in place to ensure you are successful. Even if you’re a larger business that has planned and executed national marketing campaigns before, there are always lessons to be learned from previous campaigns that were successful and unsuccessful.

Optimize Your Website for National SEO

If you are running a national campaign, it’s likely that you will either have multiple retail locations across the country or you will be selling online. If you only have one a retail outlet and no website, it’s highly unlikely that you will need to think about running a national campaign unless you plan to expand or move online.

Most businesses use their own branded website as the base for their online presence. Thie site acts as a hub for information and a place where customers can make a purchase or find out where your nearest stores are. Because a website is so important, you must ensure you have conducted National SEO activities, so it can be found online. If you’re running a national advertising campaign to raise awareness of your brand or product, but people can’t find you when they search on Google, you will be wasting a lot of marketing budget.

Run a Competition

One idea you could implement to use the power of word of mouth and social sharing is to run a national competition. If you have products that you can giveaway, this could be a great place to start. Directing people to your website where they can leave their details is a great way to capture customer information and get more email newsletter sign ups. Even if there is only one winner, you could generate thousands of new customers who you can follow up with afterward, and maybe even offer them a discount for entering.

If you are asking entrants to do more than just submit their information like share a post or picture, create something or complete a survey or questionnaire, then it’s important to remember that the prize must be worth the effort. Most people would be willing to do a reasonable task for an all-expenses-paid vacation but if the prize is a $10 gift card an entrant may not be as willing to give up their time or information.

Partner with Another Company

One fantastic way to get national exposure for your brand is to partner with a company that compliments your product or service. A luxury car company could partner with a travel luggage company as people with luxury cars generally tend to travel a lot. Another example could be a fitness clothing brand partnering with a nutrition or healthy food company to promote healthy eating and fitness. Exposure to other companies’ customers who are likely to have an interest in your products too is a great way to do partner marketing.

If you are a smaller company, you may need to be willing to compromise on some elements as the larger company will want to ensure they are getting some benefit too. This could be in the form of free product giveaways to the larger companies’ customers or a payment to the larger company. Each agreement will have its own terms, so be sure you know what your obligations are.

Online Advertisingnb

Using online advertising platforms like Google AdWords, Facebook advertising, and Twitter advertising is a cheap way to get your brand in front of thousands of people at a national level. The cost to reach a whole community or state is very little compared to traditional advertising methods such as billboards, TV, and newspaper advertising.

The other added benefit of online advertising is that you can measure it much more effectively than traditional advertising. Because every customer interaction is tracked digitally, you can tell when someone has clicked your advert and gone on to purchase a product, sign up for a newsletter or requested a quote. There are a number of key metrics that you can use to track your online advertising results including CPM (cost per thousand views), CPA (cost per acquisition) and ROAS (return on ad spend).

If you are using different types of media to reach customers such as TV advertising mixed with Facebook advertising you will need to find a way to fairly attribute sales to the TV ads as well as the Facebook ads. Someone may have seen your TV ad, gone onto Facebook, and clicked your Facebook ad and made a purchase. You can use attribution modeling to help define the value of each advertising channel.