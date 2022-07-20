National Day of Costa Rican Sign Language Was Commemorated

July 19th marked the National Day of Costa Rican Sign Language, which is the way in which most people with hearing impairments communicate in the country and was recognized in 2020 as linguistic and cultural heritage.

This date recognizes the commitment as a society to accessibility and measures that must be adopted by public and private institutions, so that hearing impaired people have equal access to the physical environment, transportation, information, education and communications. Likewise, to the systems and technologies of information and communications, among others.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

“Learning Lesco is approaching that inclusivity. Under the social model of human rights, we want to build inclusive societies, where all people can be autonomous, independent and can develop their potentialities” concluded Camila Delgado, in charge of the Institutional Program for the Equalization of Opportunities for People with Disabilities at TEC.

In Costa Rica, the number of people with hearing impairment amounts to 95 thousand, of which 90,709 are people with low hearing and 5,174 are totally hearing impaired, according to data from the National Survey on Disability (Enadis), carried out by Conapdis and Inec in 2018.