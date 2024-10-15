The National Symphony Orchestra of Costa Rica will merge with 80 singers from the National Symphony Choir to present three dates of the IX Concert of the Official Season.This will be next Friday the 17th (8 p.m.), Thursday the 18th (8 p.m.), and Sunday the 20th of October (10:30 a.m.) at the National Theater.

Under the baton of Costa Rican Alejandro Gutiérrez, the orchestra will perform for the audience the following works:

Three pieces based on texts of poems by José Martí by the Costa Rican composer Marco Quesada

Vespers of the Confessor K. 339 by the German Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Symphony No. 2 by the Finnish composer Jean Sibelius.

In the three performances, soprano Sofía Corrales will be featured in Quesada’s work. The Guatemalan soprano Alejandra Flores and the mezzo-soprano Marianela Mora, the tenor Giancarlo Rodríguez, and the baritone José Arturo Chacón (all of them Costa Ricans) will also perform in the Mozart piece as guest soloists.

“This concert begins with three wonderful songs by the Costa Rican composer Marco Quesada based on texts by José Martí.” The second major work, featuring the choir and a quartet of singers, is the Solemn Vespers of the Confessor by W.A. Mozart.

To close, nothing more and nothing less, we are going to play Symphony No. 2 by the Finnish composer Jean Sibelius, a wonderful work, full of contrasts, drama, sweetness, and triumph,” commented conductor Alejandro Gutiérrez.

The rehearsals for these concerts began this week, at the National Music Center with the participation of 70 musicians. The work with the choir and the soloists will continue.

The prices range from ¢6,000 to ¢18,000, depending on the selected location. A 30% discount will be applied for students and gold cardholders (only at the physical box office).

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR