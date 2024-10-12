The National Institute of Music (INM) opened this week the registration period for the Program for Young People with Musical Knowledge for the 2025 academic year.

This program is aimed at children and young people aged 10 to 25 who play an instrument or have musical training from other educational centers (Sinem, Municipal Schools, Music Academies, or private lessons).This is so that they can choose to enroll in the permanent instrument programs of the INM.

The call is for the following instruments: violin, viola, cello, double bass, harp, flute, oboe, bassoon, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, French horn, trombone, tuba, euphonium, and percussion.

Age requirements by instrument:

Violin: 10 to 25 years.

Viola, cello, double bass, and harp: 13 to 25 years.

Winds and percussion: 13 to 25 years.

The registration period is free and will close on November 11, 2024.

To enroll in this process, you must complete the following form: https://forms.gle/gMWLdpX3NV98TLTJ9

What would follow in the process?

Once the registration is completed, interested individuals must prepare for an admission test with an instrument. The applicant preferably should have their own instrument.

There, technical aspects, posture, tuning, rhythms, musicality, interpretation, and correct execution of the instrument will be evaluated.

The admission tests will be held in the week of November 25th. As part of the process, you must attend a Musical Techniques interview between December 2 and 4.

“We are inviting young people between the ages of 10 and 25, who already play a musical instrument, who already have musical knowledge, and who would like to continue their experience in musical training, in this case at the National Institute of Music on the path to musical professionalization.”

“That’s why the process is open to the entire population so they can enroll and take the entrance exams,” said Karina Varela, academic coordinator of the INM.

The selected few

The individuals who pass the admission process and according to the available spots in each department will be admitted to the Program for Young People with Musical Knowledge.

They must complete the regular enrollment for the 2025 academic year on the dates set by the INM administration.

This program will include the following block of courses: instrument, music theory, workshop (ensemble according to the instrument: band or orchestra).

Admission to the INM will depend both on the musical abilities of the interested person and on the requirements of the institution’s departments and the available spots in each of them.

The fact of registering for this process and test does not guarantee direct admission to the INM.

